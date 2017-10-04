Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Filing::‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING.

Standard Life Aberdeen plans subordinated debt issue

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc :Standard life aberdeen plc proposes subordinated debt offering.

Standard Life Aberdeen updates on board composition

Aug 14 (Reuters) - STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN::STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- GERRY GRIMSTONE REMAINS AS CHAIRMAN, KEVIN PARRY, JOHN DEVINE, MELANIE GEE, LYNNE PEACOCK , MARTIN PIKE REMAIN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC - KEITH SKEOCH, CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE, REMAINS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN - MARTIN GILBERT, CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE, ROD PARIS, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, AND BILL RATTRAY, CFO, APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS.

Standard Life CEO says outflows from flagship GARS strategy starting to stabilise

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard Life :Ceo keith skeoch says ~gars outflows starting to stabilise as performance has improved.Ceo keith skeoch says ~i'm quite happy with risky assets at the moment, markets are getting used to uncertainty.

Standard Life H1 operating profit up 6 pct to 362 mln pounds

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 7 penceper share.Half-Year report - part 1 of 4.Says assets under administration (aua) increased by 1% to £361.9bn..Operating profit before tax (£m) 2 362 341 6%.Says gross inflows were resilient at £20.7bn.Interim dividend per share (p) 7.00 6.47 8.2%.Says net outflows of £3.7bn..

Standard Life expects Aberdeen deal to complete in August

June 22 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc ::Says merger with Aberdeen Asset Management expected to complete on August 14, 2017, subject to remaining regulatory approvals.Note announcement on Thursday by CMA that it has completed its review of their proposed merger and has cleared transaction unconditionally.

UK's CMA clears Standard Life-Aberdeen Asset Management deal

June 22 (Reuters) - UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority)::‍Decided not to refer anticipated acquisition by Standard Life Plc of Aberdeen Asset Management Plc to a phase 2 investigation​.

Standard Life and Aberdeen make appointments to investment management committee

June 21 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :Have today announced proposed appointments to investment management committee of combined investment management business.IMC will be comprised of global functional heads with broad leadership responsibility for asset classes and key enabling functions.Global investment heads will oversee and support a number of different investment processes within their franchises.At point of merger completion there will be clear leadership for each asset class.Rod Paris, chief investment officer for combined group, will chair IMC.

Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger

June 19 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc ::All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities.95.81 percent votes cast at the AGM to approve Standard Life merger.

‍Standard Life says intends to propose IPO of HDFC Life

June 8 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc ::Possible strategic combination involving HDFC Life.There can be no certainty that any such options will be viable​.‍Standard Life intends to propose an IPO of HDFC Life at earliest possible opportunity, subject to appropriate market conditions​.