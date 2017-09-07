Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Life Global Investments to acquire Excel Funds Management and Excel Investment Counsel

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :Sun Life Global Investments to acquire Excel Funds Management Inc and Excel Investment Counsel Inc.Sun Life Financial Inc says ‍financial and other terms of transaction will not be disclosed​.

Sun Life Financial to commence a normal course issuer bid

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :Sun Life Financial to commence a normal course issuer bid.Sun Life Financial Inc - ‍normal course issuer bid will commence on August 14, 2017 and continue until August 13, 2018​.Sun Life Financial Inc says have approved its normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 11.5 million common shares.

Sun Life Financial reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $‍0.93​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc -:Sun Life Financial reports second quarter 2017 results.Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly reported eps $‍0.93​.Sun Life Financial Inc qtrly underlying eps $1.12.Sun Life Financial Inc - continue to expect to achieve full $100 million pre-tax run-rate synergies by end of 2019.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sun Life Financial raises dividend

May 9 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :Says announced an increase of 4% or 1.5 cents per share to dividend to be paid on its common shares.Sets dividend of C$0.435per share.

Sun Life Financial reports qtrly underlying EPS $0.93

May 9 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :Sun Life Financial reports first quarter 2017 results.qtrly reported net income $551 million versus $540 million.Qtrly underlying eps $0.93.Qtrly reported eps $0.89.Says revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $7.0 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in W1 of 2016.Qtrly total aum as of Q1 end $927.28 billion.

Sun Life Financial to acquire the Premier Dental Group Dental network

April 20 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc :Sun Life Financial Inc - Terms of acquisition were not disclosed..Sun Life Financial to acquire the Premier Dental Group, Inc. Dental network.Sun Life Financial Inc - PDG will continue to operate under its existing brand as a stand-alone entity.

Sun Life Financial announces executive changes

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun Life Financial announces executive changes . Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer .Says Colm Freyne, currently executive vice-president & CFO, will become executive vice-president & chief risk officer.

Sun Life Financial says intends to redeem Series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun Life Financial Inc announces intention to redeem series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures . Sun Life Financial Inc - redemption will be funded from existing cash and liquid assets .Sun Life Financial - to redeem all of outstanding $800 million principal amount of series 2012-1 subordinated unsecured 4.38 pct fixed/floating debentures.

Sun Life Financial Inc : Sun Life increases dividend . Sets dividend of C$0.42per share .An increase of 4 pct, or 1.5 cents per share, to dividend to be paid on its common shares.