Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

Sanlam says ‍HY new business volumes down 4 pct

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd ::‍HY GROUP EQUITY VALUE PER SHARE OF R54.69​.‍HY RETURN ON GROUP EQUITY VALUE PER SHARE OF 6.1% FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD​.HY ‍NET FUND INFLOWS OF R19 BILLION COMPARED TO R22 BILLION IN 2016​.‍HY NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES DECLINED BY 4% TO R110 BILLION (DOWN 2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.HY ‍NET VALUE OF NEW COVERED BUSINESS UP 11% TO R782 MILLION (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.‍SANLAM GROUP SAM COVER RATIO OF 2.1 TIMES; SANLAM LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED SAM COVER RATIO OF 3 TIMES​.HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 225,3 CENTS VERSUS 277,2 CENTS YEAR AGO.‍DISPOSAL OF GROUP'S STAKES IN ENTERPRISE GROUP IN GHANA WILL ALSO IMPACT ON FULL-YEAR GROWTH FOR 2017 AND 2018​.‍PROSPECTS FOR SOUTH AFRICA WILL REMAIN MUTED FOR REMAINDER OF 2017 AND 2018​.

Purple Group announces proposed sale of shares in First World Trader Proprietary Ltd

Aug 14 (Reuters) - PURPLE GROUP LTD ::PROPOSED SALE OF SHARES IN FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY LIMITED BY PURPLE.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SANLAM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED (SIH), A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SANLAM LIMITED.SALE AGREEMENT IN TERMS OF WHICH SIH WILL ACQUIRE 450,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CONSTITUTING 30 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES, OF FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY FROM PURPLE GROUP.SIH WILL ACQUIRE A 30 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN EASYEQUITIES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF R100 MILLION.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH AND BE UTILISED BY PGL AND ITS OTHER SUBSIDIARIES TO SETTLE INTER-GROUP LOANS, CURRENTLY OWING TO FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY.

Tavistock Investments enters deal to sell issued share capital of Tavistock Financial to Sanlam UK

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tavistock Investments PLC :Entered into agreement for sale of whole of issued share capital of Tavistock Financial to Sanlam UK.Deal will see Sanlam UK acquire Tavistock Financial's network of financial advisers, support staff for cash consideration of £1 million.There will be no material impact on flow of funds into group's centralised investment proposition or on future profitability of group.

Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017

June 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year.Key trends emerging during 2016 financial year persisted into 2017.Sanlam - strong growth in more profitable recurring premium risk business in south africa supported sterling growth in value of new life business at a higher overall margin.First four months of 2017 was a very eventful period for south africa.For four months to 30 april 2017, new business volumes of r71 billion, down 4% on first four months of 2016 financial year.For four months to april 30, normalised headline earnings per share increased by 9% compared to first four months of 2016 financial year.All of group operations remain well capitalised.

Sanlam announces changes to its executive committee

Sanlam Ltd : Chief Executive Officer Sanlam Personal Finance Hubert Brody will step down on May 31 to attend more closely to his other interests . Jurie Strydom, currently joint deputy CEO of SPF, has been appointed CEO of SPF and will take over on June 1 .With effect from April 1, Temba Mvusi, chief executive of group market development, appointed as acting CEO of Sanlam corporate cluster.

Sanlam reports FY noramlized HEPS of 408.5 cents

Sanlam Ltd : FY new business volumes up 11% to R233 billion . Normal dividend per share of 268 cents .FY normalised headline earnings per share 408.5 cents versus 432.5 cents.

Murray & Roberts says Allan Gray, Sanlam Investment reduce stake in co

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Total interest in ordinary shares of company held by Allan Gray's clients has reduced to 15.3515 pct of issued shares .Total interest in ordinary shares of company held by Sanlam Investment Management (PTY) Ltd has reduced to 4.87 pct of issued shares.

Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings

Sanlam Ltd- : Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited . Total consideration is dependent on effective date of transaction and is expected to be a maximum of 707 mln rand should effective date occur in first half of 2017 .Sanlam will fund acquisition from available discretionary capital.

SA's Competition Tribunal approves African Rainbow Capital-ooba deal with conditions

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: African Rainbow Capital - ooba merger approved with conditions Further company coverage: [SLMJ.J].

Sanlam says financial director to retire

Sanlam Ltd : Changes to the executive committee . Financial director, Mr Kobus Möller (57), will retire from executive and board with effect from 30 September 2016 . Möller will remain employed by sanlam until 31 December 2016 .Heinie Werth (53), chief executive officer of sanlam emerging markets will succeed Mr Möller as the Group’s Financial Director.