Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

SLMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,214.21ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.79 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
7,228.00
Open
7,280.00
Day's High
7,280.00
Day's Low
7,122.00
Volume
5,293,802
Avg. Vol
4,548,222
52-wk High
7,364.00
52-wk Low
5,944.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanlam says ‍HY new business volumes down 4 pct
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 01:06am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd ::‍HY GROUP EQUITY VALUE PER SHARE OF R54.69​.‍HY RETURN ON GROUP EQUITY VALUE PER SHARE OF 6.1% FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD​.HY ‍NET FUND INFLOWS OF R19 BILLION COMPARED TO R22 BILLION IN 2016​.‍HY NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES DECLINED BY 4% TO R110 BILLION (DOWN 2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.HY ‍NET VALUE OF NEW COVERED BUSINESS UP 11% TO R782 MILLION (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.‍SANLAM GROUP SAM COVER RATIO OF 2.1 TIMES; SANLAM LIFE INSURANCE LIMITED SAM COVER RATIO OF 3 TIMES​.HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 225,3 CENTS VERSUS 277,2 CENTS YEAR AGO.‍DISPOSAL OF GROUP'S STAKES IN ENTERPRISE GROUP IN GHANA WILL ALSO IMPACT ON FULL-YEAR GROWTH FOR 2017 AND 2018​.‍PROSPECTS FOR SOUTH AFRICA WILL REMAIN MUTED FOR REMAINDER OF 2017 AND 2018​.  Full Article

Purple Group announces proposed sale of shares in First World Trader Proprietary Ltd
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 11:30am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - PURPLE GROUP LTD ::PROPOSED SALE OF SHARES IN FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY LIMITED BY PURPLE.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SANLAM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED (SIH), A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SANLAM LIMITED.SALE AGREEMENT IN TERMS OF WHICH SIH WILL ACQUIRE 450,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CONSTITUTING 30 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES, OF FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY FROM PURPLE GROUP.SIH WILL ACQUIRE A 30 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN EASYEQUITIES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF R100 MILLION.PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH AND BE UTILISED BY PGL AND ITS OTHER SUBSIDIARIES TO SETTLE INTER-GROUP LOANS, CURRENTLY OWING TO FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY.  Full Article

Tavistock Investments enters deal to sell issued share capital of Tavistock Financial to Sanlam UK
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tavistock Investments PLC :Entered into agreement for sale of whole of issued share capital of Tavistock Financial to Sanlam UK.Deal will see Sanlam UK acquire Tavistock Financial's network of financial advisers, support staff for cash consideration of £1 million.There will be no material impact on flow of funds into group's centralised investment proposition or on future profitability of group.  Full Article

Sanlam Group says key trends emerging during 2016 persisted into 2017
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 07:55am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :Group maintained a resilient operational performance for first four months of 2017 financial year.Key trends emerging during 2016 financial year persisted into 2017.Sanlam - strong growth in more profitable recurring premium risk business in south africa supported sterling growth in value of new life business at a higher overall margin.First four months of 2017 was a very eventful period for south africa.For four months to 30 april 2017, new business volumes of r71 billion, down 4% on first four months of 2016 financial year.For four months to april 30, normalised headline earnings per share increased by 9% compared to first four months of 2016 financial year.All of group operations remain well capitalised.  Full Article

Sanlam announces changes to its executive committee
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 09:45am EDT 

Sanlam Ltd : Chief Executive Officer Sanlam Personal Finance Hubert Brody will step down on May 31 to attend more closely to his other interests . Jurie Strydom, currently joint deputy CEO of SPF, has been appointed CEO of SPF and will take over on June 1 .With effect from April 1, Temba Mvusi, chief executive of group market development, appointed as acting CEO of Sanlam corporate cluster.  Full Article

Sanlam reports FY noramlized HEPS of 408.5 cents
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 12:05am EST 

Sanlam Ltd : FY new business volumes up 11% to R233 billion . Normal dividend per share of 268 cents .FY normalised headline earnings per share 408.5 cents versus 432.5 cents.  Full Article

Murray & Roberts says Allan Gray, Sanlam Investment reduce stake in co
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 04:00am EST 

Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd : Total interest in ordinary shares of company held by Allan Gray's clients has reduced to 15.3515 pct of issued shares .Total interest in ordinary shares of company held by Sanlam Investment Management (PTY) Ltd has reduced to 4.87 pct of issued shares.  Full Article

Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 08:56am EST 

Sanlam Ltd- : Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited . Total consideration is dependent on effective date of transaction and is expected to be a maximum of 707 mln rand should effective date occur in first half of 2017 .Sanlam will fund acquisition from available discretionary capital.  Full Article

SA's Competition Tribunal approves African Rainbow Capital-ooba deal with conditions
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 12:05pm EDT 

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: African Rainbow Capital - ooba merger approved with conditions Further company coverage: [SLMJ.J].  Full Article

Sanlam says financial director to retire
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 11:14am EDT 

Sanlam Ltd : Changes to the executive committee . Financial director, Mr Kobus Möller (57), will retire from executive and board with effect from 30 September 2016 . Möller will remain employed by sanlam until 31 December 2016 .Heinie Werth (53), chief executive officer of sanlam emerging markets will succeed Mr Möller as the Group’s Financial Director.  Full Article

