Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Selvita FY Net Profit Up At 6.4 Mln Zlotys

March 28 (Reuters) - Selvita SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 6.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE OF 67.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 48.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Pawel Przewiezlikowski Lowers Stake In Selvita To 31.25%

March 21 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY PAWEL PRZEWIEZLIKOWSKI LOWERED HIS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 31.25 PERCENT FORM 36.24 PERCENT FOLLOWING COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE.

PFR Life Science Buys Shares Of Selvita For Around 40 Mln Zlotys

March 1 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAYS THAT PFR LIFE SCIENCE ACQUIRED COMPANY'S SHARES WORTH AROUND 40 MILLION ZLOTYS IN PUBLIC OFFER .TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER AMOUNTED TO OVER 134 MILLION ZLOTYS nL8N1Q61LN.FUNDS RAISED IN OFFER COMPANY PLANS TO SPEND ON IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS 2017-2021 STRATEGY ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST, 2017 nFWN1KO03J.ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL INVESTMENT COSTS IN YEARS 2017-2021 WILL REACH 390 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Selvita Sets Final Price Of 2.2 Mln Series H Shares At 61 Zlotys/Shr

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY SET FINAL PRICE OF 2.2 MLN SERIES H SHARES AT 61 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.

Selvita: KNF Approves Prospectus On Issuance Of 2.2 Mln Series H Shares

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::KNF APPROVES PROSPECTUS ON NEW ISSUANCE OF 2.2 MILLION SERIES H SHARES IN PUBLIC OFFER.

Selvita Says FDA Allows To Resume Clinical Trial Of SEL24

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Selvita SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ALLOWED THE COMPANY TO RESUME CLINICAL TRIAL OF SEL24 PHASE I/II, CARRIED OUT IN U.S. WITH PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA.FDA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED THE TRIAL AFTER "SUSPECTED UNEXPECTED SERIOUS ADVERSE REACTION".FDA DECISION ALLOWS TO CONTINUE SEL24 CLINICAL TRIAL, AFTER CHANGING THE TRIAL'S PROTOCOL, INCLUDING ADJUSTING THE DOSING SCHEDULE TO THE STANDARD 3 + 3, AS RECOMMENDED BY FDA.MODIFICATION OF THE CLINICAL TRIAL PLAN REQUIRES THE APPROVAL OF THE ETHICS COMMITTEES IN THE INDIVIDUAL RESEARCH CENTERS (INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARD).THE COMPANY IS WORKING ON THIS TOGETHER WITH DOCTORS CONDUCTING RESEARCH IN INDIVIDUAL CENTERS AND WITH THE MENARINI GROUP.

Selvita H1 net result turns to profit of 8.0 mln zlotys

Sept 15 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT H1 OPERATING REVENUE WAS 59.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 28.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 8.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Selvita files prospectus for issue of up to 2.2 mln series H shares

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT FILED ISSUE PROSPECTUS ON PUBLIC OFFER OF UP TO 2.2 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.40 ZLOTY PER SHARE.SERIES H SHARES TO BE OFFERED WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS.

Selvita signs cooperation deal on development of SEL120 program

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION DEAL WITH LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY ON DEVELOPMENT OF SEL120 PROGRAM.‍LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY WILL PROVIDE IT WITH FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF UP TO $3.25 MILLION​.

Selvita announces strategy for 2017-2021

Aug 2 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA ::ANNOUNCES STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021, PLANS TO SIGN PARTNERSHIP CONTRACT FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF SEL120 MOLECULE IN II PHASE OF CLINICAL TRIALS.UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 PLANS INDEPENDENT DEVELOPMENT AND SALE OF ONE PROJECT PER YEAR IN 2018-20.UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 SEES INCREASE IN CAPITALIZATION OF COMPANY OVER 2 BILLION ZLOTYS.UNDER STRATEGY FOR 2017-2021 PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT 360 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR INVESTMENTS.