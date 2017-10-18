DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DS Smith to acquire EcoPack and EcoPaper

Oct 18 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc :‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ECOPACK AND ECOPAPER, FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF CIRCA EUR 208 MILLION​.‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ENHANCING IMMEDIATELY​.‍CONSIDERATION AND DEBT REPAYMENT TO BE SATISFIED FROM EXISTING FACILITIES, AND FROM EUR 35 MILLION OF DS SMITH SHARES TO BE ISSUED TO VENDOR​.DEAL ‍COMPLETION IS EXPECTED WITHIN THIRD FISCAL QUARTER, FOLLOWING ROMANIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY APPROVAL​.

DS Smith says rate of like for like volume growth well ahead of last year

Sept 5 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc :AGM TRADING STATEMENT.HAS BEEN AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH TRADING IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS.RATE OF LIKE FOR LIKE VOLUME GROWTH BEING WELL AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD LAST YEAR.

DS Smith gets shareholder approval for $920 mln Interstate Resources buy

July 25 (Reuters) - Ds Smith Plc :RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING AND U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE.RESOLUTION FOR INDEVCO DEAL PASSED BY SHAREHOLDERS.

DS Smith raises about 285 mln stg via placing

June 29 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc :62.6 million shares placed by Citigroup Global Markets raising total proceeds of c.285 mln stg, representing c.6.6 percent of co.Placing price represents a premium of 2.5 per cent. To closing price on 28 June 2017.

DS Smith reports FY revenue growth of 6 percent

June 29 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc ::Final dividend 10.6 penceper share.Total dividend 15.2 penceper share.Acquisition of Interstate Resources Inc., a U.S. paper and packaging business, and associated placing.Fy revenue growth of 6 per cent.Impact of fx translation boosted reported revenue by 432 million stg or 11 per cent over year as a whole, reflecting material devaluation of sterling following EU referendum.Adjusted operating profit increased by 5 per cent on a constant currency basis to 443 million stg.For year 2016/17, board recommends a final dividend of 10.6 pence.DS smith-final dividend of 10.6 pence, which together with interim dividend of 4.6 pence gives total dividend for year of 15.2 pence per share.

DS Smith announces intention to raise about 285 mln stg

June 29 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc ::Announces its intention to raise approximately £285 through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each.Gross proceeds of proposed placing represent approximately 7 per cent. Of company's current market capitalisation based on closing share price on 28 june 2017.Net proceeds of placing are to be used to fund part of cash portion of consideration for proposed acquisition by ds smith.

DS Smith Plc to buy Interstate Resources for $920 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - DS Smith Plc ::Unit to buy 80 per cent of total issued share capital of Indevco Management Resources.Deal for for consideration of US$920 million (approximately £722 million).Ds smith - buyer to assume 100 per cent of IRI group's financial indebtedness at completion, expected to be about us$226 million (about £177 million).

DS Smith says business performing in line with expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - DS Smith :Issues pre-close trading update in respect of year ending 30 april 2017.Says business continues to perform in line with expectations.Volume growth has been good on strength of relationships with pan-european, e-commerce customers; expects to deliver on all five medium-term financial targets.

DS Smith says outlook remains positive

DS Smith Plc : Says Co's outlook remains positive, despite ongoing challenging economic condition . Says volumes continue to grow well and board continues to anticipate performance in line with our medium term financial targets and views future with confidence . Business has performed in line with expectations for period since Nov 1 . Says continuing to build on progress made in first half of year with sustained good volume growth .Pan-European customer volumes continue to grow ahead of group average rate.

DS Smith first-half revenue rises

DS Smith Plc : Interim dividend 4.6 penceper share .H1 revenue 2.357 bln stg, +21 pct.