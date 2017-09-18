Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc :SEMAFO Inc - ‍total production for Q3 of 2017 at Mana is expected to reach approximately 52,000 ounces of gold​.

SEMAFO reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc :SEMAFO delivers cash flow from operations of $23.6 million in second quarter 2017.Q2 loss per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.SEMAFO Inc - Qtrly ‍gold production of 47,600 ounces compared to 61,300 ounces for same period in 2016​.SEMAFO Inc - ‍Reiterates its 2017 outlook of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold​.SEMAFO Inc - Qtrly gold sales revenues $59.3 million versus $76.6 million.Q2 revenue view $59.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 6 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc :Semafo Inc - ‍gold production for three-month period ended june 30, 2017 totalled 47,600 ounces of gold​.Semafo Inc - reiterates its 2017 production guidance of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold.Semafo Inc - reiterates its 2017 all-in sustaining cost guidance of between $920 and $960 per ounce.

June 20 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc :Semafo draws on incremental $60 million credit facility and receives mining convention for the Boungou mine.Semafo Inc says credit facility is repayable in eight equal quarterly installments of $15 million, starting March 31, 2019.Semafo - convention valid for seven-year mine life of initial mineral reserves at Natougou and can be renewed for additional periods of five years.

May 3 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc ::Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in first quarter 2017.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gold production of 55,400 ounces compared to 61,300 ounces.Qtrly gold sales of $66.9 million compared to $74.6 million.Says adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of between $685 and $715 per ounce.

May 3 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc :Semafo delivers cash flow from operations of $23.1 million in first quarter 2017.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01.Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Production in Q1 totalled 55,400 ounces of gold compared to 61,300 ounces in prior-year quarter.Adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of between $685 and $715 per ounce.Qtrly gold sales of $66.9 million compared to $74.6 million for same period in 2016.Q1 revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April 24 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc ::SEMAFO Inc says revises 2017 guidance.SEMAFO Inc - during Q1 of 2017, Mana Mine produced 55,400 ounces of gold.SEMAFO Inc says have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold.SEMAFO Inc - have adjusted 2017 guidance to between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold, at a total cash costof between $685 and $715 per ounce.SEMAFO Inc - reduction of 25,000 ounces of 2017 production guidance projected to have minimal impact on 2017 budgeted cash flow.SEMAFO Inc - second-quarter production is expected to reach approximately 45,000 ounces of gold for mana mine.

Semafo Inc : Semafo reports cash flow from operations of $142.2 million in 2016 . Semafo inc- q4 gold production of 55,100 ounces compared to 57,500 ounces in 2015, q4 gold sales of $69.1 million compared to $72.5 million in 2015 . Semafo inc qtrly adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of 7.9 million or $0.02 per share . Semafo - q4 total cash cost of $571 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost of $694 per ounce sold compared to $493 and $719, respectively, in 2015 .Semafo inc qtrly diluted loss per share $0.02.

Semafo Inc : Semafo: 2016 production and cost guidance achieved . Semafo -full-year 2016 production results of 240,200 ounces at a total cash cost of $548 and all-in sustaining cost of $720 per ounce at its Mana mine . Semafo Inc says in Q4, Mana produced 55,100 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of $571 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $694 per ounce . Semafo Inc says general and administrative expense for 2017 has been forecast at $14 million . Semafo Inc says initial exploration expenditure for 2017 has been set at $23 million .Semafo Inc sees 2017 gold production at Mana of 215,000 - 235,000 ounces.

Semafo Inc : Semafo: cash flow from operations of $37.4 million in second quarter 2016 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 66,000 ounces for same period in 2015 .Qtrly gold sales of $76.6 million compared to $81.1 million for same period in 2015.