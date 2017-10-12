Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUSS MicroTec appoints Robert Leurs as new Member of Management Board

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS MR. ROBERT LEURS AS NEW MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SUSS MICROTEC SE.‍ROBERT LEURS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON DECEMBER 1, 2017​.

Suess Microtec increases earnings guidance for FY 2017

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: REALIZES SPECIAL INCOME OF EUR 2.0 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND INCREASES THE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017.‍IS RAISING EXPECTATION FOR EBIT FOR 2017 FROM EUR 13 - 17 MILLION TO EUR 15 - 19 MILLION​.SUBSIDIARY HAS SIGNED A LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MARKET TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED BY SUSS MICROTEC TO CLEAN PHOTOMASKS ON AUGUST 9​.

Suess Microtec H1 EBIT turns to profit of 1.6 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::‍SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS 2017 ARE AT EUR 66.3 MILLION​.‍FOR Q3 OF 2017, WE AGAIN EXPECT GOOD ORDER ENTRY IN RANGE FROM EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION.​.‍WITH EUR 66.3 MILLION, REVENUE FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2017 WAS 3.9% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL OF EUR 69.0 MILLION​.‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT SALES FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE FROM EUR 170 MILLION TO EUR 180 MILLION​.‍H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.6 MILLION, WHICH IS WELL ABOVE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR - 0.1 MILLION.​.‍FOR Q3 OF 2017, WE AGAIN EXPECT GOOD ORDER ENTRY IN RANGE FROM EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION​.‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CONTINUE TO BE PROJECTED IN RANGE FROM EUR 13 MILLION TO EUR 17 MILLION FOR 2017​.

Suess Microtec expects H1 orders to be around EUR 94 mln​

July 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::‍ORDERS OF EUR 69.3 MILLION IN H1 OF 2016, ORDERS IN H1 OF 2017 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 94 MILLION​.I AM CONFIDENT THAT POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT WILL CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR - CEO.

Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations

July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG :DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC AG: ORDER ENTRY FOR Q2 2017 ABOVE EXPECTATIONS.ORDER ENTRY IN Q2 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION.EXPECTS ORDER ENTRY IN Q2 OF 2017 TO COME IN AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 48 MILLION.REASONS, BESIDES GOOD MARKET ENVIRONMENT, ARE ORDERS OF AN INTERNATIONALLY LEADING IDM, WHO ORDERED TWO SYSTEMS FOR TEMPORARY BONDING IN Q2 OF 2017.FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE.

Suess Microtec to continue production of UV projection scanners at Corona, USA

July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG ::SÜSS MICROTEC AG: SUSS MICROTEC DECIDES TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF UV PROJECTION SCANNERS AT CORONA, USA.SIGNIFICANT SALES AND A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS SITUATION ARE EXPECTED FROM FISCAL 2018 AND 2019 RESPECTIVELY.

Suess Microtec Q1 EBIT loss widens to 4.8 mln euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec Ag :Sales of 23.0 million euros ($25.05 million) (previous year: eur 27.6 million) in Q1 2017 and booked an order entry of eur 46.0 million (previous year: eur 30.1 million).Q1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at eur -4.8 million (previous year: eur -2.0 million).For Q2 2017, management board expects an order intake between eur 35 and 45 million.Order backlog at end of March amounted to eur 124.5 million (03/31/2016: eur 118.8 million)..Q1 earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to eur -4.6 million accordingly.Reiterates guides for sales for fiscal year to come in between eur 170 and 180 million.FY operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 13 to 17 million.

Suess Microtec posts Q1 order intake of about 45 mln euros, raises FY outlook

Suess Microtec AG : Publication of the preliminary order intake for the first quarter 2017 and increase of the sales and EBIT expectation for the full fiscal year 2017 . Preliminary order intake for Q1 2017 amounts to approximately 45 million euros ($47.93 million) (previous year: 33.1 million euros), which is at upper end of bandwidth given on march 21, 2017 . Due to increased order intake in Q1 of 2017, company increases its sales and earnings expectations for full fiscal year 2017 .2017 sales are now expected in a range of 170 million euros - 180 million euros and EBIT in a range of 13 million euros to 17 million euros.

Suess Microtec FY earnings after taxes up to EUR 5.0 mln

Suess Microtec AG : FY EBIT of 11.1 million euros ($11.94 million) more than doubled compared to previous year . FY earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to 5.0 million euros, compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year . After Q4 2016 with a record sales level of 69.5 million euros, company expects a noticeable decline in sales in Q1 2017 . Order entry in Q1 of 2017 is expected to exceed previous guidance of 25 million to 35 million euros, given on Feb. 10 . At this point of time, company expects that order entry in Q1 of 2017 will range between 35 million and 45 million euros . For Q1 2017 expects an EBIT below previous year's level .Company expects the increased order entry in the first quarter 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for the full fiscal year 2017.

SUESS MicroTec sees Q1 sales and EBIT below pr yr's level

SUESS MicroTec AG : Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level . Sales in Q1 2017 with most likely be around 20 million euros ($21.63 million) (previous year: 27.6 million euros) . For current FY, sees sales to be in range of 160 million to 170 million euros and EBIT to be in range of 9 million to 13 million euros .Expects increased order entry in Q1 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for full fiscal year 2017.