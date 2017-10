SA San Miguel AGICI y F (SMI.BA)

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentine fruit producer S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. has acquired Peruvian fruit producer Agricola Hoja Redonda SA for $64 million, San Miguel said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Monday. :* Deal will close between August 10 and August 20 .* Agricola Hoja Redonda is Peru's largest producer of mandarins and also produces avocados and grapes.* San Miguel says a presence in Peru will help boost its access to clients in the U.S. West Coast and in growing Asian markets.* San Miguel said it used a portion of the funds received in a recent capital increase to finance the acquisition.