Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

Smiths Group says extends pension de-risking

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::‍TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE​.‍BUY-IN POLICY COVERS LIABILITIES TOTALLING £207M RELATING TO OVER 2,000 LEGACY SCHEME PENSIONERS AND DEPENDANTS​.‍THROUGH A SERIES OF BUY-INS, AROUND £0.5BN OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME LIABILITIES HAS NOW BEEN INSURED​.

Smiths Group ‍appoints John Shipsey as CFO designate

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::‍APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SHIPSEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DESIGNATE ON 18 OCTOBER 2017​.‍JOHN WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AND TAKE OVER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Smiths Group expect group performance to be weighted towards second half

Sept 22 (Reuters) - SMITHS GROUP PLC ::FINAL DIVIDEND 29.7 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 3 PERCENT TO 43.25 PENCEPER SHARE.FY REVENUE ‍3,280​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,949 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.FY HEADLINE PRE-TAX PROFIT ‍528​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 451 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.FY UNDERLYING HEADLINE OPERATING PROFIT UP 3%, AND UP 16% ON A REPORTED BASIS.MORPHO DETECTION ACQUISITION INTEGRATION ON TRACK.‍EXPECT GROUP PERFORMANCE TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF​.‍EXPECT INTRODUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTS DURING YEAR TO SUPPORT A GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN SMITHS MEDICAL​.IN SMITHS DETECTION, ANTICIPATE A STRONG SECOND HALF DRIVEN BY AIR TRANSPORTATION.

Smiths Group says to sell explosive trace detection business for $75.5 mln

June 1 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection.Sale for an enterprise value of $75.5 million.Sale is conditional upon regulatory approval in Portugal and approval by EC and DOJ of OSI Systems, Inc as a suitable purchaser.

OSI Systems to acquire Explosive Trace Detection unit from Smiths Group

June 1 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc :OSI Systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire Explosive Trace Detection (etd) business from Smiths Group Plc.OSI Systems Inc - deal for $75.5 million in cash.OSI Systems Inc - deal for expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.OSI Systems Inc - expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $525 million credit facility.

Smiths Group says finance chief Chris O'Shea to step down

May 19 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::Chris O'Shea, chief financial officer, is stepping down from Smiths board to pursue his career outside group.With immediate effect, Bill Seeger, non-executive director and chair of audit committee, assumes role of interim chief financial officer.Chris O'Shea will continue to be available, as necessary, for a period of up to 6 months to ensure a smooth handover.Mark Seligman, non-executive director, becomes chair of audit committee.Board has now commenced a search for Chris O'Shea's successor.Smiths current trading and outlook remain in line with previous guidance.

Smiths CFO says none of firm's units up for sale right now

Smiths Group Plc Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea: Says none of co's divisions are up for sale right now Further company coverage: [SMIN.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Smiths Group says half-year revenue up 18 pct

Smiths Group Plc : Smiths group plc - group headline revenue in line on an underlying basis; up 18 pct on a reported basis . Says proposed interim dividend of 13.55 pence per share, up 2.3 pct . For six months to jan 31, group headline operating profit up 8 pct on an underlying1 basis; up 27 pct on a reported basis . Says outlook for 2017 is unchanged . Expect some improvement in smiths medical's revenue performance in second half . Smiths group - performance is expected to be slightly weighted towards h2, albeit with a more balanced split between the h1 and h2 than we saw last year . Smiths group plc - in final stages of securing all necessary regulatory approvals for morpho detection buy, and expect to complete acquisition shortly . Smiths group - anticipate sales growth at smiths detection in the second half, albeit at lower levels than we saw in the first half . "depreciation of sterling is expected to provide a tailwind to reported revenue and operating profit, should current rates prevail." .Smiths group - john crane's first-fit end markets are expected to remain tough, somewhat counterbalanced by continued resilience in aftermarket.

Smiths Group launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering

Smiths Group Plc : Smiths launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering . Launch and pricing of a 650 mln euro bond offering, pursuant to company's 2.5 bln euro medium term note programme . Programme for general corporate funding purposes and to repay certain existing debt as it falls due .Notes, priced with a fixed coupon of 2.00 pct, will have a maturity in February 2027 and are expected to close on 23 February 2017.

Dunes Point Capital announces the acquisition of Power Distribution from Smiths Group PLC

Dunes Point Capital LLC: Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC . Debt for transaction, together with an equity co-investment, was provided by certain funds advised by FS investments .DPC Investment Partners, LLC provided controlling equity for transaction.