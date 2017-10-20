Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE.BUY-IN POLICY COVERS LIABILITIES TOTALLING £207M RELATING TO OVER 2,000 LEGACY SCHEME PENSIONERS AND DEPENDANTS.THROUGH A SERIES OF BUY-INS, AROUND £0.5BN OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME LIABILITIES HAS NOW BEEN INSURED.
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SHIPSEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DESIGNATE ON 18 OCTOBER 2017.JOHN WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AND TAKE OVER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON 1 JANUARY 2018.
Sept 22 (Reuters) - SMITHS GROUP PLC ::FINAL DIVIDEND 29.7 PENCEPER SHARE.TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 3 PERCENT TO 43.25 PENCEPER SHARE.FY REVENUE 3,280 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,949 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.FY HEADLINE PRE-TAX PROFIT 528 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 451 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.FY UNDERLYING HEADLINE OPERATING PROFIT UP 3%, AND UP 16% ON A REPORTED BASIS.MORPHO DETECTION ACQUISITION INTEGRATION ON TRACK.EXPECT GROUP PERFORMANCE TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF.EXPECT INTRODUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTS DURING YEAR TO SUPPORT A GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN SMITHS MEDICAL.IN SMITHS DETECTION, ANTICIPATE A STRONG SECOND HALF DRIVEN BY AIR TRANSPORTATION.
June 1 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection.Sale for an enterprise value of $75.5 million.Sale is conditional upon regulatory approval in Portugal and approval by EC and DOJ of OSI Systems, Inc as a suitable purchaser.
June 1 (Reuters) - OSI Systems Inc :OSI Systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire Explosive Trace Detection (etd) business from Smiths Group Plc.OSI Systems Inc - deal for $75.5 million in cash.OSI Systems Inc - deal for expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.OSI Systems Inc - expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $525 million credit facility.
May 19 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc ::Chris O'Shea, chief financial officer, is stepping down from Smiths board to pursue his career outside group.With immediate effect, Bill Seeger, non-executive director and chair of audit committee, assumes role of interim chief financial officer.Chris O'Shea will continue to be available, as necessary, for a period of up to 6 months to ensure a smooth handover.Mark Seligman, non-executive director, becomes chair of audit committee.Board has now commenced a search for Chris O'Shea's successor.Smiths current trading and outlook remain in line with previous guidance.
Smiths Group Plc Chief Financial Officer Chris O'Shea: Says none of co's divisions are up for sale right now Further company coverage: [SMIN.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).
Smiths Group Plc : Smiths group plc - group headline revenue in line on an underlying basis; up 18 pct on a reported basis . Says proposed interim dividend of 13.55 pence per share, up 2.3 pct . For six months to jan 31, group headline operating profit up 8 pct on an underlying1 basis; up 27 pct on a reported basis . Says outlook for 2017 is unchanged . Expect some improvement in smiths medical's revenue performance in second half . Smiths group - performance is expected to be slightly weighted towards h2, albeit with a more balanced split between the h1 and h2 than we saw last year . Smiths group plc - in final stages of securing all necessary regulatory approvals for morpho detection buy, and expect to complete acquisition shortly . Smiths group - anticipate sales growth at smiths detection in the second half, albeit at lower levels than we saw in the first half . "depreciation of sterling is expected to provide a tailwind to reported revenue and operating profit, should current rates prevail." .Smiths group - john crane's first-fit end markets are expected to remain tough, somewhat counterbalanced by continued resilience in aftermarket.
Smiths Group Plc : Smiths launches 10 year 650 mln euro bond offering . Launch and pricing of a 650 mln euro bond offering, pursuant to company's 2.5 bln euro medium term note programme . Programme for general corporate funding purposes and to repay certain existing debt as it falls due .Notes, priced with a fixed coupon of 2.00 pct, will have a maturity in February 2027 and are expected to close on 23 February 2017.
Dunes Point Capital LLC: Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC . Debt for transaction, together with an equity co-investment, was provided by certain funds advised by FS investments .DPC Investment Partners, LLC provided controlling equity for transaction.
