SML Isuzu Ltd (SMLI.NS)

SML Isuzu Aug total sales down 50 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd :Says Aug total sales of 541 units versus 1082 units last year.

India's SML Isuzu June-qtr profit falls about 83 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd :June quarter profit 67.5 million rupees versus profit 408.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.58 billion rupees versus 5.16 billion rupees year ago.Says expectation of reduction in vehicle prices on gst implementation impacted demand for commercial vehicles in April-June quarter.Says sale was also imapcted by lesser availability of vehicles on account of ban on sale of BS III vehicles.

SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd :Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016.

India's SML Isuzu March-qtr profit falls

May 10 (Reuters) - SML Isuzu Ltd :Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share.March quarter profit 88.5 million rupees versus 166.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 3.71 billion rupees versus 3.20 billion rupees year ago.

SML Isuzu April vehicle sales down about 43 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Sml Isuzu Ltd :Says company sold 768 vehicles in month of april, 2017 against 1404 vehicles sold in april, 2016.Says 275 BSIII vehicles have been returned by customers/dealers during april 2017 (not adjusted in results).

SML Isuzu posts Dec-qtr profit

SML Isuzu Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 31.5 million rupees versus loss 9.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.28 billion rupees versus 1.93 billion rupees year ago.

SML Isuzu Sept-qtr profit rises

SML Isuzu Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 96.9 million rupees versus profit 63.6 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 3.03 billion rupees versus 2.67 billion rupees year ago.

SML Isuzu July total sales up 30.3 pct

SML Isuzu Ltd : July total sales 1368 units, up 30.3 percent .

SML Isuzu March-quarter profit rises

SML Isuzu Ltd : Approved proposal for raising long term borrowings upto inr 1.40 billion via ECB for partial funding of capex plan of inr 2.20 billion . March-quarter net profit 166.7 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 3.16 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share .