St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

July 4 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties Plc :Interim dividend up 4.1 percent to 2.02 pence per share.Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO.HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct to 468.4 pence (Nov. 2016: 460.5 pence) and NAV per share up 2.0 pct to 439.6 pence from 431.0 pence.Total accounting return for six months of 2.6 pct (2016: 1.8 pct).HY profit before all tax of 29.3 mln stg (2016: 30.0 mln stg).Interim dividend increased by 4.1 pct to 2.02 pence per share (2016: 1.94 pence per share).Resilient commercial performance with approximately 400,000 sq ft of commercial space delivered in first half.Strong residential performance with operating profits of 13.4 mln stg (2016: 12.9 mln stg).Review of strategy and portfolio now complete and highlighting significant potential within business and portfolio.Upon completion, sale of nine elms square releases significant capital to pursue strategic opportunities.

St. Modwen updates on sale of New Covent Garden Market

St. Modwen Properties Plc : Re press speculation/ New Covent Garden Market sale process update . A period of exclusivity which was recently granted to a prospective purchaser has now expired .Prime riverside site in central london has received high levels of interest, sale process with other prospective purchasers continues.

St Modwen says receives interest in its Nine Elms Square site

St. Modwen Properties Plc : Resilient performance supports prospects for continued growth in net asset value . Board expects performance for second half of financial year to be broadly in line with that reported for first half. . Previously indicated that during 2016 we would be bringing 10-acre nine elms square site to market. .WHilst we are still at an early stage and there can be no guarantee that any transaction will take place, we can confirm that we have received firm levels of interest from a number of parties.

St. Modwen Properties plc recommends dividend

St. Modwen Properties plc:Says Board is recommending a 25% increase in the total dividend for the year to 5.75p per share (2014: 4.6p per share), giving a final dividend for the year of 3.85p per share (2014: 3.137p per share).Says the final dividend will be paid on 1 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at 4 March 2016.