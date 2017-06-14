Edition:
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)

SMT.L on London Stock Exchange

435.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
434.80
Open
438.60
Day's High
440.40
Day's Low
435.10
Volume
1,852,110
Avg. Vol
2,294,889
52-wk High
440.50
52-wk Low
302.10

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust says issued 500,000 ordinary shares at price of 409.10p per share
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 11:35am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc :Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury.Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc - shares were issued for cash at price of 409.10p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.  Full Article

* Company announces the issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares of 5p each fully paid from treasury

