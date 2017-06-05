Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3.SA)

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho said 2017/18 center-south cane crush could be smaller than expected due to above-average rains, according to Chief Executive Officer Fabio Venturelli:* Sao Martinho's Venturelli says crushing days lost to rains could extend crop; might avoid crushing all available cane.* Sao Martinho's CEO says center-south sugar output in 2017/18 to reach 35 million tonnes "at the most;" could be as low as 34.5 million tonnes.* Sao Martinho's CEO says there are no fundamentals behind recent drop on sugar prices; expects reaction led by commercial buying.* Sao Martinho's CEO says Brazil sugar producers would stay out of the market if sugar prices hover around 13 cents per pound, which equals their production costs .