Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brazil's São Martinho says rains could cut cane crush
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho
Sao Martinho to propose dividend payment and share capital increase
Sao Martinho SA
Brazil's Sao Martinho delays sugar hedging, to carry 130,000 tonnes
SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian sugar and ethanol maker Sao Martinho SA on Tuesday said it was delaying sugar hedging due to current low prices for the sweetener.