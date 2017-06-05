Edition:
Sao Martinho SA (SMTO3.SA)

SMTO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.27 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.78
Open
R$ 18.81
Day's High
R$ 19.01
Day's Low
R$ 18.41
Volume
602,600
Avg. Vol
779,461
52-wk High
R$ 21.63
52-wk Low
R$ 15.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brazil's São Martinho says rains could cut cane crush
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 11:24am EDT 

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol producer São Martinho said 2017/18 center-south cane crush could be smaller than expected due to above-average rains, according to Chief Executive Officer Fabio Venturelli:* Sao Martinho's Venturelli says crushing days lost to rains could extend crop; might avoid crushing all available cane.* Sao Martinho's CEO says center-south sugar output in 2017/18 to reach 35 million tonnes "at the most;" could be as low as 34.5 million tonnes.* Sao Martinho's CEO says there are no fundamentals behind recent drop on sugar prices; expects reaction led by commercial buying.* Sao Martinho's CEO says Brazil sugar producers would stay out of the market if sugar prices hover around 13 cents per pound, which equals their production costs .  Full Article

Sao Martinho to propose dividend payment and share capital increase
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 10:52am EDT 

Sao Martinho SA : Announced on Tuesday that it would propose to pay dividends totalling 55.4 million Brazilian reais ($17.0 million), corresponding to 0.4914 real per share . Dividend payment on August 15 . Dividend record date is July 29 . Ex-dividend as of August 1 .To propose share capital increase of 133.6 million reais to 1.06 billion reais from 931.3 million reais, without new shares issue, through capitalization of investment reserve.  Full Article

Sao Martinho SA News

Brazil's Sao Martinho delays sugar hedging, to carry 130,000 tonnes

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian sugar and ethanol maker Sao Martinho SA on Tuesday said it was delaying sugar hedging due to current low prices for the sweetener.

