Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

7.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
$7.46
Open
$7.44
Day's High
$7.44
Day's Low
$7.36
Volume
76,285
Avg. Vol
101,604
52-wk High
$7.54
52-wk Low
$6.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 05:30pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property.Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍REIT will pay $23.9 million for property​.Summit Industrial Income -‍ Acquisition will be financed initially from co's credit lines.Summit Industrial Income REIT - Placed new $29 million 7 year mortgage bearing an expected interest rate of 3.76% on its recently acquired logistics property ​.Summit Industrial Income REIT - Waived conditions & will acquire a previously-announced 255,000 square foot 22' clear light industrial property well.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT to buy Montreal logistics property
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income REIT ::Will acquire previously-announced 511,848 square foot logistics property in Montreal, Quebec.REIT will pay $43.0 million​.Purchase ‍financed by proceeds from REIT's june 2017 equity offering​.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:10pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​.Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍occupancy 99.7 percent versus 100.0 percent​.Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍revenue from income properties $13.8 million versus $10.5 million.Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍on Aug 9, waived conditions & would acquire 116,818 sq foot light industrial property for $15.3 million on/before Aug 15.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth & strong performance in 2016
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 07:25pm EST 

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth & strong performance in 2016 . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.157 .Qtrly revenue from income properties $12.8 million versus $9.7 million last year.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 07:31pm EST 

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million .The 260,830 square foot property's purchase is expected to be satisfied by a new $17.7 million five-year mortgage.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition for about $16.6 mln
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 05:30pm EDT 

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase . Deal for $16.6 million . Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04% . Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet .Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT posts Q2 FFO $0.149/unit
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 05:01pm EDT 

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth in second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.149 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering
Monday, 30 May 2016 04:24pm EDT 

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering . Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash . Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property . Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million .Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit.  Full Article

Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 08:25pm EDT 

Summit Industrial Income REIT : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces first quarter 2016 results .Qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit.  Full Article

