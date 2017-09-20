Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property.Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍REIT will pay $23.9 million for property​.Summit Industrial Income -‍ Acquisition will be financed initially from co's credit lines.Summit Industrial Income REIT - Placed new $29 million 7 year mortgage bearing an expected interest rate of 3.76% on its recently acquired logistics property ​.Summit Industrial Income REIT - Waived conditions & will acquire a previously-announced 255,000 square foot 22' clear light industrial property well.

Summit Industrial Income REIT to buy Montreal logistics property

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income REIT ::Will acquire previously-announced 511,848 square foot logistics property in Montreal, Quebec.REIT will pay $43.0 million​.Purchase ‍financed by proceeds from REIT's june 2017 equity offering​.

Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit :Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit $0.150​.Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍occupancy 99.7 percent versus 100.0 percent​.Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly ‍revenue from income properties $13.8 million versus $10.5 million.Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍on Aug 9, waived conditions & would acquire 116,818 sq foot light industrial property for $15.3 million on/before Aug 15.

Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth & strong performance in 2016

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth & strong performance in 2016 . Qtrly ffo per unit $0.157 .Qtrly revenue from income properties $12.8 million versus $9.7 million last year.

Summit Industrial Income has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million .The 260,830 square foot property's purchase is expected to be satisfied by a new $17.7 million five-year mortgage.

Summit Industrial Income has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million .The 260,830 square foot property's purchase is expected to be satisfied by a new $17.7 million five-year mortgage.

Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition for about $16.6 mln

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income Reit announces London, Ontario acquisition and accretive financing for Calgary, Alberta property purchase . Deal for $16.6 million . Acquisition will be financed with a new $10.4 million seven-year mortgage bearing an interest rate of 3.04% . Property also includes land available for future potential expansion of approximately 100,000 square feet .Arranged accretive financing for acquisition of light industrial property in Calgary, Alberta.

Summit Industrial Income REIT posts Q2 FFO $0.149/unit

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth in second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $0.149 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Summit Industrial Income REIT announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering

Summit Industrial Income Reit : Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering . Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash . Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property . Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million .Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit.

Summit Industrial Income REIT qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit

Summit Industrial Income REIT : Summit Industrial Income REIT announces first quarter 2016 results .Qtrly FFO $0.149 per unit.