WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

WH Smith sees FY outcome in line with expectations

Aug 30 (Reuters) - WH SMITH PLC ::EXPECTS OUTCOME FOR YEAR TO 31 AUGUST 2017 TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.TRAVEL BUSINESS CONTINUES TO DELIVER A STRONG PERFORMANCE WITH GOOD SALES ACROSS ALL OF OUR CHANNELS.CONTINUE TO SEE FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS, BOOKS AND CONVENIENCE TRAVEL MARKET.HIGH STREET BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.COST SAVINGS AND MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS HAVE BEEN DELIVERED IN LINE WITH OUR PROFIT FOCUSED STRATEGY.

WH Smith group sales up 2 pct for 15-weeks to June 10 period

June 14 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc ::Trading update for 15 week period to 10 June 2017.In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, total group sales were up 2%, with like-for-like sales flat.In 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, travel business total sales were up 8%.In travel business, in 15 week period from 1 March to 10 June 2017, like-for-like sales were up 5%.New store opening programme is progressing well both in UK and internationally.On target to open 15 units in UK this year and have won further units internationally including 6 units in Rome which will open in July.In 15 week period from 1 March To 10 June 2017, high street business total sales were down 4%, with like-for-like sales also down 4%.Remain confident in outcome for full year.

WH Smith says H1 pre-tax profit 83 mln stg

WH Smith Plc : Interim dividend 14.6 penceper share . HY total group sales were up 2% at £643m (2016: £633m) with group LFL sales flat. . H1 group profit before tax 83 million stg versus 80 million stg year ago . HY group profit from trading operations 1 increased by 5% on prior year to £92m (2016: £88m) . HY group profit before tax increased by 4% to £83m (2016: £80m). . H1 travel trading profit 39 million stg versus 35 million stg year ago . H1 high street trading profit 53 million stg versus 53 million stg year ago . Has declared an interim dividend of 14.6p per share, a 9% increase on last year .We are on track to open around 15 new travel units in uk this year..

WH Smith sees FY profit growth to be slightly ahead of plan

WH Smith Plc : Trading update . Group has delivered a strong performance over 21 week period with total sales up 2 pct and like-for-like sales up 1 pct. . There is some uncertainty in broader economic environment, we remain confident that group is well positioned for year ahead . "As a result of performance in travel we expect group profit growth for year to be slightly ahead of plan" . "In travel, we have delivered good sales growth across all our key channels in period. . This was driven by ongoing investment in business and continued growth in passenger numbers - particularly in our airport stores over christmas holiday period . In high street, we saw another good performance with sales in line with expectations driven by our new seasonal stationery ranges and spoof humour books. . In travel, like-for-like sales were up 5 pct with total sales up 10 pct of which 3 pct relates to forex benefits from our growing international business. . Gross margin was up year on year and our cost efficiency programme is on track . We opened an additional 32 post offices in period, giving us a total of 145 within our high street stores . In line with plan, up to a further 23 post offices are due to open in balance of year. . Group continues to be highly cash generative with a strong balance sheet..

WH Smith says full-year pretax profit up 8 pct

WH Smith Plc : FY pretax profit rose 8 percent to 131 million stg . Final dividend up 12 percent to 30.5 penceper share . Total dividend up 11 percent to 43.9 pence per share . Says travel business continues to perform well with strong sales across all channels and profit up 9 pct . In high street business, our profit focused strategy continues to deliver sustainable growth with profit up 5 pct . Stationery sales have been strong in year . FY total group sales were up 3 pct at £1,212m (2015: £1,178m) with group lfl sales up 1 pct. . FY group profit from trading operations 1 increased 7 pct on prior year to £149m (2015: £139m) .While economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for current year and beyond - CEO.

WH Smith sees FY results in line with expectations

WH Smith Plc : WH Smith Plc expects outcome for year to Aug. 31 2016 to be in line with expectations . Our travel business continues to perform strongly with good sales across all of our channels . New store opening programme both in UK and internationally is on track . We have been pleased with customer reaction to our recently opened stores in Alicante airport in Spain . We continue to see further opportunities in international news, books and convenience travel market . Profit performance of our high street business in second half is in line with our expectations .We continue to deliver gross margin improvements and cost savings in line with our profit focused strategy.

WH Smith says total group sales for 14 weeks to June 4 up 2 pct

WH Smith Plc : Trading statement . In 14 week period from 1 March to 4 June 2016 total group sales were up 2% with like-for-like sales flat. . In our travel business total sales were up 9% and like-for-like sales were up 3%, in line with expectations . In our high street business we continue with our profit focused strategy, with sales in period in line with expectations .We remain confident in outcome for full year..

WH Smith PLC sees FY 2016 profit outlook slightly ahead of plan

WH Smith PLC:Says that as a result of strong sales performance in High Street over the five week Christmas period, the company expect profit growth for FY 2016 to be slightly ahead of plan.