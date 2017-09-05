Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Edition:
Smith & Nephew partners with Imperial College to develop surgical techniques in sports medicine
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 03:00am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew posts H1 operating profit of $414 mln
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ::H1 REVENUE 2.336 BILLION USD VERSUS 2.328 BILLION USD YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE $1,194 MILLION VERSUS $1,191 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT $414 MILLION VERSUS $357 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TRADING PROFIT $493 MILLION VERSUS $483 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17.7%, AN INCREASE OF 240BPS.SUSTAINED RECOVERY IN EMERGING MARKETS WITH REVENUE UP 13% IN Q2.SAW STRONG GROWTH IN KNEE IMPLANTS AND ADVANCED WOUND DEVICES IN Q2.Q2 REPORTED GROWTH RATE INCLUDES -1% FX HEADWIND AND -2% IMPACT OF 2016 DISPOSAL OF GYNAECOLOGY.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.3 CENTS PER SHARE.CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF 3-4% AND A 20-70BPS IMPROVEMENT IN TRADING PROFIT MARGIN FOR FULL YEAR.ON-TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR REVENUE AND TRADING MARGIN GUIDANCE, WHICH IS UNCHANGED.EXPECT 2017 REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 2.5-3.5% BASED ON PREVAILING EXCHANGE RATES AT 21 JULY 2017.EXPECT 2017 TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR TO BE AROUND 22%.EXPECT TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS OF AROUND 25% TO BE SUSTAINABLE, BARRING ANY CHANGES TO TAX LEGISLATION OR OTHER ONE-OFF ITEMS.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew appoints Angie Risley as chairman elect of remuneration committee
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 03:04am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :Appointment of Angie Risley as non-executive director and chairman elect of remuneration committee.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew says CFO leaves co as announced in July
Thursday, 12 Jan 2017 07:14am EST 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Directorate change .Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer, left company.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew starts share buyback after gynaecology divestment completes
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completion of sale and commencement of buy-back . Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completed divestiture of its gynaecology business to medtronic plc (nyse:mdt) for $350 million. .Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is $300 million and maximum number of shares that will be purchased is estimated to be 18.3 million.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 08:56am EDT 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.  Full Article

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 08:50am EDT 

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew sells gynaecology unit to Medtronic
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 08:00am EDT 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Divestment and share buy-back . Signed a definitive agreement to divest its gynaecology business to Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) for $350 million. . Gynaecology delivered revenue of $56 million in 2015, representing a little over 1% of group revenue. . Transaction is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted earnings ('EPSA') in 2017, after share buy-back, . Share buy back is expected to commence shortly after completion in July 2016 . Proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a $300 million share buy-back programme. . Gross proceeds are before tax and costs. . Is expected that majority of gynaecology employees will join Medtronic . Davis Polk & Wardwell Llp served as counsel to Smith & Nephew and Ondra Partners acted as financial advisor. .Divestment and share buy-back.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew Plc acquires first-line cartilage repair product
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 08:00am EST 

Smith & Nephew Plc:Acquires first-line cartilage repair product.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  Full Article

Smith & Nephew plc completes acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings Inc
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 02:00am EST 

Smith & Nephew plc:Says it has completed the acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings, Inc.  Full Article

Elliott Management builds stake in Smith & Nephew: Bloomberg

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

