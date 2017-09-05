Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :SMITH & NEPHEW AND IMPERIAL COLLEGE PARTNER TO DEVELOP ENHANCED SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN SPORTS MEDICINE.

July 27 (Reuters) - SMITH & NEPHEW PLC ::H1 REVENUE 2.336 BILLION USD VERSUS 2.328 BILLION USD YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE $1,194 MILLION VERSUS $1,191 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT $414 MILLION VERSUS $357 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 TRADING PROFIT $493 MILLION VERSUS $483 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17.7%, AN INCREASE OF 240BPS.SUSTAINED RECOVERY IN EMERGING MARKETS WITH REVENUE UP 13% IN Q2.SAW STRONG GROWTH IN KNEE IMPLANTS AND ADVANCED WOUND DEVICES IN Q2.Q2 REPORTED GROWTH RATE INCLUDES -1% FX HEADWIND AND -2% IMPACT OF 2016 DISPOSAL OF GYNAECOLOGY.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.3 CENTS PER SHARE.CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF 3-4% AND A 20-70BPS IMPROVEMENT IN TRADING PROFIT MARGIN FOR FULL YEAR.ON-TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR REVENUE AND TRADING MARGIN GUIDANCE, WHICH IS UNCHANGED.EXPECT 2017 REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN RANGE OF 2.5-3.5% BASED ON PREVAILING EXCHANGE RATES AT 21 JULY 2017.EXPECT 2017 TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR TO BE AROUND 22%.EXPECT TAX RATE ON TRADING RESULTS OF AROUND 25% TO BE SUSTAINABLE, BARRING ANY CHANGES TO TAX LEGISLATION OR OTHER ONE-OFF ITEMS.

July 4 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc :Appointment of Angie Risley as non-executive director and chairman elect of remuneration committee.

Smith & Nephew Plc : Directorate change .Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer, left company.

Smith & Nephew Plc : Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completion of sale and commencement of buy-back . Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme . Completed divestiture of its gynaecology business to medtronic plc (nyse:mdt) for $350 million. .Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is $300 million and maximum number of shares that will be purchased is estimated to be 18.3 million.

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.

Smith & Nephew Plc : Divestment and share buy-back . Signed a definitive agreement to divest its gynaecology business to Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) for $350 million. . Gynaecology delivered revenue of $56 million in 2015, representing a little over 1% of group revenue. . Transaction is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted earnings ('EPSA') in 2017, after share buy-back, . Share buy back is expected to commence shortly after completion in July 2016 . Proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a $300 million share buy-back programme. . Gross proceeds are before tax and costs. . Is expected that majority of gynaecology employees will join Medtronic . Davis Polk & Wardwell Llp served as counsel to Smith & Nephew and Ondra Partners acted as financial advisor. .Divestment and share buy-back.

Smith & Nephew Plc:Acquires first-line cartilage repair product.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Smith & Nephew plc:Says it has completed the acquisition of Blue Belt Holdings, Inc.