Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)

SNC-Lavalin Group says ‍RTG signed contract worth about $106 mln​ with Ottawa

Oct 2 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :SNC-Lavalin Group - ‍RTG signed contract worth about $106 million​ with Ottawa for expansion of maintenance, storage facility for stage 2 of confederation line.

Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - GP will build a concrete gravity structure (CGS) for a fixed drilling platform..Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - as part of this GP, Snc-Lavalin and Dragados Canada each hold 40 pct of shares, while local company Pennecon Ltd is a 20 pct partner..Snc-Lavalin Group - structure will be built in Argentia, an industrial area on Southwest coast of Island of Newfoundland, before being moved offshore.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - work on project is expected to begin shortly and construction is expected to finish in 2021..

SNC-Lavalin awarded contract on Sasol's Fine Ash Dam 6 project in South Africa

July 26 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc :SNC-Lavalin awarded contract on Sasol's Fine Ash Dam 6 project in South Africa.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fine Ash Dam 6 to be constructed in accordance with latest environmental requirements with final phase being completed in 2021.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - announces a contract award on Fine Ash Dam 6 project in Secunda for Sasol Group Technology in South Africa.

SNC-Lavalin says awarded feed conversion to EPC contract by Brahms Oil Refineries

July 24 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :Snc-Lavalin awarded feed conversion to EPC contract by Brahms Oil Refineries.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - feed will provide a budget cost estimate to obtain a final investment decision (FID) for project in Q3 of 2017.SNC-Lavalin Group - contract signed to date is for short form feed, with process to agree phased development into EPC project after FID approval.

SNC-Lavalin creates new infrastructure investment vehicle

June 30 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Launch of a new infrastructure investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Vehicle will hold SNC-Lavalin's interests in a selection of its mature Canadian infrastructure assets.SNC-Lavalin - Vehicle will allow co to monetize 80% of the infrastructure interests while retaining a 20% ownership, and long-term management of the assets.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Also has entered into a strategic agreement with a Canadian subsidiary of BBGI sicav S.A..SNC-Lavalin - BBGI sicav S.A. will purchase 80% of limited partnership units in partnership for about C$208 million for initial five transferred assets.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - A subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin will hold remaining 20% of the limited partnership units in partnership with BBGI sicav S.A..

BBGI says signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit

June 30 (Reuters) - BBGI SICAV SA ::Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada.Raised total commitment amount available under its existing credit facility with ING Bank and KFW Ipex-Bank from £110 million to £180 million.Agreed total cash consideration payable by company for five initial project interests is expected to be approximately C$208 million.Cash consideration will be funded from company's existing cash resources and drawings under its extended credit facility.

WS Atkins says High Court Of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned SNC Lavalin deal

June 29 (Reuters) - WS Atkins Plc ::High Court Of Justice in England and Wales has today sanctioned scheme of arrangement for SNC Lavalin, WS Atkins deal.It is anticipated that effective date will be 3 July 2017.

SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements

June 27 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : :City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau Transit Group partnership.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of confederation line.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa.

Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

June 2 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc ::Snc-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc says board filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 5, 2017.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - purchases may commence on June 6, 2017 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2018.A maximum of 1.5 million common shares may be purchased for cancellation under normal course issuer bid.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - during period from June 6, 2016 to may 23, 2017 inclusively, company did not purchase any of its common shares.

SNC-Lavalin adjusts funding arrangement in WS Atkins offer

May 16 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc :Offer update.As noted in offer announcement, part of consideration for offer is to be funded from syndicated credit facility and a term loan agreement.Snc-Lavalin has amended and restated syndicated credit facility and term loan agreement into a single agreement.Amended and restated syndicated credit facility agreement) containing a committed revolving credit facility of c$2,750,000,000, a committed term facility of £300,000,000 and a new c$2,500,000,000 uncommitted credit facility.Bridge facility agreement has been terminated and will be removed from snc-lavalin and atkins websites.Syndicated credit facility agreement and term loan agreement will also be removed from snc-lavalin and atkins websites and will be replaced by amended and restated syndicated credit facility agreement.