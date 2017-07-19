Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)
1,668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs17.00 (+1.03%)
Rs1,651.00
Rs1,668.00
Rs1,678.75
Rs1,651.00
3,634
32,772
Rs1,802.00
Rs1,102.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India's Sundaram Finance June qtr profit up about 30 pct (July 18)
Corrects AUM in second bullet to 213.20 bln rupees, from 243.31 bln rupees; corrects growth to 14.6 pct, from 16 pct:June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus profit 901.7 million rupees year ago.Says AUM as on June 30 grew 14.6 percent to 213.20 billion rupees. Full Article
July 18 (Reuters) - India's Sundaram Finance Ltd
May 9 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India: :CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring. Full Article
