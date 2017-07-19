Edition:
Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)

SNFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs17.00 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,651.00
Open
Rs1,668.00
Day's High
Rs1,678.75
Day's Low
Rs1,651.00
Volume
3,634
Avg. Vol
32,772
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,102.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India's Sundaram Finance June qtr profit up about 30 pct (July 18)
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 09:09am EDT 

Corrects AUM in second bullet to 213.20 bln rupees, from 243.31 bln rupees; corrects growth to 14.6 pct, from 16 pct:June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus profit 901.7 million rupees year ago.Says AUM as on June 30 grew 14.6 percent to 213.20 billion rupees.  Full Article

CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India: :CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance approves amalgamation scheme with Sundaram Insurance Broking Services
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 04:19am EST 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL . Says no shares or consideration shall be issued /payable by SFL . Scheme also envisages demerger of shared services business of Sundaram BPO India into SFL . Says demerger of noncore business viz training services etc into SFIL . Says shares of SFIL would be listed on the NSE .SFIL shall issue and allot to shareholders 1 equity share of INR 5 each for every 1 fully paid-up share of INR 10 each held by them in SFL.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 01:19am EST 

Sundaram Finance Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 5 per share.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance Dec-qtr profit up about 35 pct
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 04:35am EST 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.38 billion rupees . Dec quarter income from operations 5.98 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance to merge with unit Sundaram Infotech Solutions
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 06:46am EST 

Sundaram Finance Ltd :Says decided to merge Sundaram Infotech Solutions Ltd with co.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance Sept-qtr profit down about 17 pct
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 06:22am EDT 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 1.28 billion rupees . Sept-quarter income from operations 5.92 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept-qtr last year was 1.54 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.84 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sundaram Finance June-qtr profit down about 9 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 05:29am EDT 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 901.8 million rupees; income from operations 5.58 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 990 million rupees; income from operations was 5.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundaram Finance March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 05:20am EDT 

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; income from operations 5.82 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Sundaram Finance gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of T.T. Srinivasaraghavan as MD of co

