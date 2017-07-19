Sundaram Finance Ltd (SNFN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-India's Sundaram Finance June qtr profit up about 30 pct (July 18)

Corrects AUM in second bullet to 213.20 bln rupees, from 243.31 bln rupees; corrects growth to 14.6 pct, from 16 pct:June quarter net profit 1.17 billion rupees versus profit 901.7 million rupees year ago.Says AUM as on June 30 grew 14.6 percent to 213.20 billion rupees.

India's Sundaram Finance June qtr profit up about 30 pct

CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance

May 9 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of India: :CCI approves demerger of non-financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring.

Sundaram Finance approves amalgamation scheme with Sundaram Insurance Broking Services

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL . Says no shares or consideration shall be issued /payable by SFL . Scheme also envisages demerger of shared services business of Sundaram BPO India into SFL . Says demerger of noncore business viz training services etc into SFIL . Says shares of SFIL would be listed on the NSE .SFIL shall issue and allot to shareholders 1 equity share of INR 5 each for every 1 fully paid-up share of INR 10 each held by them in SFL.

Sundaram Finance declares interim dividend of 5 rupees per share

Sundaram Finance Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 5 per share.

Sundaram Finance Dec-qtr profit up about 35 pct

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.38 billion rupees . Dec quarter income from operations 5.98 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees.

Sundaram Finance to merge with unit Sundaram Infotech Solutions

Sundaram Finance Ltd :Says decided to merge Sundaram Infotech Solutions Ltd with co.

Sundaram Finance Sept-qtr profit down about 17 pct

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 1.28 billion rupees . Sept-quarter income from operations 5.92 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept-qtr last year was 1.54 billion rupees; income from operations was 5.84 billion rupees.

Sundaram Finance June-qtr profit down about 9 pct

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 901.8 million rupees; income from operations 5.58 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 990 million rupees; income from operations was 5.55 billion rupees .

Sundaram Finance March-qtr profit rises

Sundaram Finance Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.22 billion rupees; income from operations 5.82 billion rupees .