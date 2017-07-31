Edition:
Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs511.05
Open
Rs513.00
Day's High
Rs520.00
Day's Low
Rs503.10
Volume
79,092
Avg. Vol
205,037
52-wk High
Rs529.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 05:02am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd :June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 8.51 billion rupees versus 7.73 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 05:37am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd ::March quarter net profit 876.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 8.32 billion rupees.Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Dec-qtr profit up about 63 pct
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 03:26am EST 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 753.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.09 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 461.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.14 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit nearly doubles
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 03:45am EDT 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 755.5 million rupees; net sales 7.02 billion rupees . Says net profit in June quarter last year was 385.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.22 billion rupees . Co is actively investing in other automotive component verticals .  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 20 May 2016 02:49am EDT 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : India's Sundram Fasteners Ltd says March-quarter net profit 753.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.88 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 11:31pm EST 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says it has approved payment of second interim dividend at INR1.30 per share of INR1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd announces fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 03:43am EST 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says that it has fixed Nov. 16, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 03:09am EST 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend 0.85 Indian rupees per share of 1 Indian rupee each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd News

