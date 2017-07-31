Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd :June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 8.51 billion rupees versus 7.73 billion rupees last year.

May 24 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd ::March quarter net profit 876.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 8.32 billion rupees.Sundram Fasteners Ltd - Net profit in March quarter last year was 872 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.68 billion rupees.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 753.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.09 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 461.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.14 billion rupees.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 755.5 million rupees; net sales 7.02 billion rupees . Says net profit in June quarter last year was 385.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.22 billion rupees . Co is actively investing in other automotive component verticals .

Sundram Fasteners Ltd : India's Sundram Fasteners Ltd says March-quarter net profit 753.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.88 billion rupees .

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says it has approved payment of second interim dividend at INR1.30 per share of INR1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says that it has fixed Nov. 16, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend 0.85 Indian rupees per share of 1 Indian rupee each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.