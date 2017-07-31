Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)
509.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-1.75 (-0.34%)
Rs511.05
Rs513.00
Rs520.00
Rs503.10
79,092
205,037
Rs529.50
Rs262.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
July 31 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd
May 24 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd
Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says it has approved payment of second interim dividend at INR1.30 per share of INR1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Says that it has fixed Nov. 16, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. Full Article
Sundram Fasteners Ltd:Approved payment of interim dividend 0.85 Indian rupees per share of 1 Indian rupee each for the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Sundram Fasteners June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
* June quarter profit 901.7 million rupees versus profit of 755.5 million rupees last year