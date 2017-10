Steinhoff International Holdings NV (SNHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :LISTING OF STAR RESULTED IN PLACEMENT OF AN AGGREGATE OF 800 MILLION STAR SHARES AND TOTAL CAPITAL RAISED OF APPROXIMATELY R16.4 BILLION.SUBSIDIARIES RECEIVED AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY R16 BILLION (EUR 1 BILLION) FROM DISTRIBUTION AND DISPOSAL OF OVERALLOTMENT SHARES.STEINHOFF CONTINUES TO INDIRECTLY HOLD 76.81% OF STAR'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF ::‍RAISES EUR1 BILLION BY LISTING AND PLACING 23.19% OF ITS INTERESTS IN STEINHOFF AFRICAN RETAIL LIMITED ("STAR") ON JSE LIMITED ("JSE")​.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :UPDATE ON HEARING OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL.STEINHOFF - PRESENTED ITS POSITION TO COURT AND REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ARGU- MENTS, SUPPORTED BY INDEPENDENT LAWYERS AND LEGAL OPINIONS WILL LEAD TO REJECTION OF PETITION.SAYS CHAMBER WILL NOW DELIBERATE AND STEINHOFF EXPECTS A COURT DECISION TO BE PRE- SENTED WITHIN NEXT TWO MONTHS.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd ::STEINHOFF - INFORMS THAT IN THE COURSE OF A DISPUTE WITH FORMER JV PARTNER THE CO RECEIVED A PETITION BY OM HANDELS GMBH AND MW HANDELS GMBH.STEINHOFF - PETITION FOR AN ANNUAL ACCOUNTS PROCEEDING BEFORE THE ENTERPRISE CHAMBER OF THE AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEAL.OM & MW ARE OWNED BY THE PREVIOUS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER. A.HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2017.STEINHOFF SAYS CEO MARKUS JOOSTE IS CONFIDENT THAT THE PETITION WILL BE DISMISSED.STEINHOFF - "THE ALLEGATIONS BROUGHT IN AGAINST STEINHOFF ARE UNFOUNDED AND REJECTED BY STEINHOFF" - CEO.STEINHOFF SAYS HAS APPOINTED LEGAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRMS IN GERMANY TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER INDEPENDENTLY.STEINHOFF SAYS HAS APPOINTED LEGAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT HAVE CONCLUDED THAT NO EVIDENCE EXISTS OF ANY WRONGDOING.STEINHOFF SAYS SEES ITSELF IN A STRONG POSITION AND WELCOMES THE OPPORTUNITY TO FORMALLY DISPROVE THESE ALLEGATIONS.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Steinhoff ::RESPONSE TO PRESS STATEMENT PUBLISHED BY MANAGER MAGAZIN.REJECTS ALLEGATIONS OF DISHONESTY CONTAINED IN STATEMENTS."IN PARTICULAR SUBSTANTIAL FACTS AND ALLEGATION ARE WRONG OR MISLEADING".NO FURTHER INVESTIGATIONS HAVE BEEN INITIATED NOR ANY SEARCHES CONDUCTED AS ALLEGED IN ARTICLE."CERTAIN COMPANIES IN GROUP ARE INVOLVED IN DISPUTES WHERE OUTCOMES ARE UNCERTAIN".ADVISE THAT FURTHER ALLEGATIONS CONTAINED IN ARTICLE RELATE TO ONGOING CIVIL LITIGATION."MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT IT HAS ADEQUATELY PROVIDED FOR RELATED LIABILITIES THAT COULD RESULT FROM DISPUTE IN CONSOLIDATED RESULTS".

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Steinhoff ::UNIT, STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL LIMITED ANNOUNCE ITS INTENTION TO LIST ITS ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL ON THE MAIN BOARD OF JSE.LISTING IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2017..STEINHOFF - IN CONJUCTION WITH THE LISTING, EXPECTS TO MAKE OFFER TO CERTAIN SELECTED INVESTORS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SHARES IN CO BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF ::STEINHOFF AFRICA RETAIL, SUBSIDIARY OF STEINHOFF, ANNOUNCE ITS INTENTION TO LIST ON JSE, WHICH IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF SEPT.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :dgap-news: steinhoff international holdings n.v. : steinhoff africa retail limited ('star') announces its intention to float on the jse main board.Says still expected to be completed before end of september 2017.

June 7 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings Nv ::HY ‍corporate activity contributed to revenue growth of 48 pct to 10.2 billion euros while operating profit grew by 13 pct to 903 million euros​.HY ‍organic operating profit of retail businesses grew by 15 pct to 534 million euros, resulting in a 40 bps increase in operating margin to 7.5 pct​.expects ‍group will perform in line with expectations​.

May 17 (Reuters) - Steinhoff ::Evaluating and initiating steps to establish separate listing of its African retail businesses on main board of JSE Ltd.Prior to listing, Steinhoff will consolidate its African retail businesses under a single holding company (Listco).Listing will include a capital raise to achieve required public shareholder spread, with Steinhoff retaining control in Listco.