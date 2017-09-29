Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)
774.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-5.00 (-0.64%)
779.00
783.00
786.50
771.50
107,140
273,860
837.00
481.77
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sanne Group announces acquisition of Luxembourg Investment Solutions
Sept 29 (Reuters) - SANNE GROUP PLC
Sanne Group agrees to buy IFS Group for about $127.3 mln
Sanne Group Plc
Sanne Group PLC announces acquisition of Chartered Corporate Services
Sanne Group PLC:Says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chartered Corporate Services.Says the transaction is due to complete at the end of February. Full Article
MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director
Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.