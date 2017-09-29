Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanne Group announces ‍acquisition of Luxembourg Investment Solutions​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SANNE GROUP PLC ::SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF LUXEMBOURG INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS S.A. (LIS) AND COMPLIANCE PARTNERS S.A. (CP) ​.SAYS ‍SIGNING OF INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ("RCF") TAKING TOTAL FACILITIES TO £90 MILLION​.‍INITIAL ACQUISITION VALUE PAYABLE OF CIRCA EUR 55 MILLION SPLIT APPROXIMATELY 36% IN NEW SANNE SHARES AND BALANCE IN CASH​.

Sanne Group agrees to buy IFS Group for about $127.3 mln

Sanne Group Plc : Has entered into agreement to acquire International Financial Services Limited and IFS Trustees for consideration of about $127.3 mln . Consideration be satisfied through payment of about $91.1 mln in cash, which will be financed through net proceeds of capital raising .Deal is expected to complete in Q1 2017.

Sanne Group PLC announces acquisition of Chartered Corporate Services

Sanne Group PLC:Says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chartered Corporate Services.Says the transaction is due to complete at the end of February.