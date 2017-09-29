Edition:
Sanne Group PLC (SNNS.L)

SNNS.L on London Stock Exchange

774.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
779.00
Open
783.00
Day's High
786.50
Day's Low
771.50
Volume
107,140
Avg. Vol
273,860
52-wk High
837.00
52-wk Low
481.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sanne Group announces ‍acquisition of Luxembourg Investment Solutions​
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SANNE GROUP PLC ::SAYS ‍ACQUISITION OF LUXEMBOURG INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS S.A. (LIS) AND COMPLIANCE PARTNERS S.A. (CP) ​.SAYS ‍SIGNING OF INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ("RCF") TAKING TOTAL FACILITIES TO £90 MILLION​.‍INITIAL ACQUISITION VALUE PAYABLE OF CIRCA EUR 55 MILLION SPLIT APPROXIMATELY 36% IN NEW SANNE SHARES AND BALANCE IN CASH​.  Full Article

Sanne Group agrees to buy IFS Group for about $127.3 mln
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

Sanne Group Plc : Has entered into agreement to acquire International Financial Services Limited and IFS Trustees for consideration of about $127.3 mln . Consideration be satisfied through payment of about $91.1 mln in cash, which will be financed through net proceeds of capital raising .Deal is expected to complete in Q1 2017.  Full Article

Sanne Group PLC announces acquisition of Chartered Corporate Services
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 02:00am EST 

Sanne Group PLC:Says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Chartered Corporate Services.Says the transaction is due to complete at the end of February.  Full Article

Sanne Group PLC News

MOVES-Sanne Group appoints Stuart Harris as global facilities director

Oct 19 Sanne Group Plc, a UK-based provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration services, on Thursday appointed Stuart Harris as director of global facilities division.

