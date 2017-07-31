Senior PLC (SNR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 31 (Reuters) - SENIOR PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 2.05 PENCE PER SHARE.TRADING ACROSS GROUP IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND GROUP DELIVERED A HEALTHY CASH PERFORMANCE.OVERALL, BOARD'S EXPECTATION FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES.INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 5 PCT TO 2.05 PENCE PER SHARE.IN AEROSPACE, ANTICIPATE AN IMPROVED PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR.ON TRACK TO DELIVER 4.0 MLN STG ANNUALISED STREAMLINING SAVINGS FROM 2018.HY REVENUE 510.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 450.5 MILLION STG.EXPECTS TO MAKE PROGRESS FROM 2018 ONWARDS AS AEROSPACE PRODUCTION PROGRAMMES RAMP UP AND FLEXONICS MARKETS RECOVER.CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT FLEXONICS PERFORMANCE WILL BE MARGINALLY LOWER IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 24.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 32.6 MILLION STG.HY NET DEBT AT JUNE 181.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 207.3M MILLION STG.

May 3 (Reuters) - Senior Plc ::Appointment of Bindi Foyle as group finance director of Senior Plc.Bindi will join Senior Plc board as an executive director on 3 May 2017 and will become group finance director on 1 July 2017.

April 20 (Reuters) - Senior Plc ::Trading in period has been in line with expectations.Expectation for 2017 remains consistent with position set out in announcement of Feb. 27, 2017.Anticipate improved Aerospace profit in second half of year.In Flexonics, we continue to believe that late 2017 should be an inflexion point as truck and off-highway markets recover in 2018.Current trends still suggest Flexonics performance to be marginally lower in 2017 compared to 2016.Expects to make progress from 2018 onwards.

Senior Plc : Final dividend 4.62 penceper share . Full year dividend proposed to increase by 6 pct . Fy strong free cash flow of £48.5m after investing £52.8m in capital expenditure for further organic growth . Land vehicle and industrial markets remain subdued . Continued good organic revenue growth in large commercial aerospace . Fy adjusted profit before tax of £75.3m, 24 pct below prior year (31 pct decrease on a constant currency basis) . Fy revenue at £917.0m , +8 pct .Fy profit before tax at £55.5m ,-13 pct.

Senior Plc : Interim dividend up 6 percent to 1.95 penceper share .H1 revenue rose 3.7 percent to 450.5 million stg; h1 adjusted pretax profit 42.3 million stg versus 52.1 million stg year ago.

Senior Plc:Confirm completion of acquisition of 100% of issued share capital of Steico Industries Inc and its trading facilities.