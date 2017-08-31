Santam Ltd (SNTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Santam says ‍HY headline earnings per share decreased by 6 pct​

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd :‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 6%​.‍HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH OF 14%​.‍HY CONVENTIONAL INSURANCE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH 12%​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 336 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 8%​.‍TRADING CONDITIONS REMAIN VERY COMPETITIVE IN A LOW-GROWTH ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT​.

Santan says net underwriting margin for 4 months to April within target range

May 31 (Reuters) - Santam Ltd ::For four month period ended 30 April 2017, achieved 'acceptable' underwriting results in a tough economic climate and a deteriorating claims environment.For four month period ended 30 April 2017, growth in gross written premium was satisfactory given impact of competitive market conditions and low economic growth.For four month period ended 30 April 2017, group achieved a net underwriting margin within target range of 4 pct to 8 pct, but below midpoint.Operational performance of Saham finances remained in line with business plan.

Santam says Tantaswa Nyoka and Monwabisi Fandeso has resigned from board

Santam Ltd :Tantaswa Nyoka (nee fubu) and Monwabisi Fandeso resigned from board with effect from 2 march 2017..

Santam full-year HEPS falls 41 pct

Santam Ltd : Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . FY headline earnings per share decreased by 41 pct . FY capital coverage ratio 155 pct . FY gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct to 25.909 bln rand and excluding cell captive insurance up 6 pct . FY diluted headline earnings per share 1,075 cents versus 1,822 cents year ago .Final dividend of 570 cents per share, up 8 pct.

Santam raises stake in Shriram General Insurance by 23 pct

Santam Ltd : Increased participation interest in Shriram General Insurance in India . SEM has increased its stake in Shriram General Insurance Company Limited ("SGI") by 23 pct . Transaction increases Santam's participation interest in SGI from 7.0 pct to 15.1 pct . Purchase consideration was funded from cash resources and transaction became effective on Dec. 5 2016 .Increased investment in SGI through subscription for a further share of a separate class in SEM for a consideration of 251.35 mln rand.

Santam Ltd H1 HEPS down 29 pct

Santam Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 gross written premium growth both including and excluding cell captive insurance 8 pct . Says H1 headline earnings per share decreased by 29 pct . Says interim dividend of 311 cents per share, up 8 pct . Special dividend of 800 cents per share . Says 25 pct rand depreciation during 2015 is expected to negatively impact claims cost . Solvency ratio of 51 pct at June 30 2016 exceeded group's target solvency range of 35-45 pct of net written premiums . Says increased exposure to non-rand-denominated business further increases foreign exchange volatility .Will target an economic capital coverage range of 130-170 pct going forward.

Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.

BRIEF-Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.

Santam sees H1 HEPS between 612-656 cents/share vs 885 cents/shr yr ago

Santam Ltd : H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887 CPS) . Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS) . Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of rand . H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be within long term target range of 4-8 pct .Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few large corporate property claims and decline in crop business profits from high levels of 2015.

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves deals by Santam Ltd, Nestle

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Approves Santam Limited and ABSA Insurance Company Limited intermediate commercial line business deal . Approves Nestle S.A. (Nestle) and R and R Ice Cream Public Limited Company deal . Approves KKR DVB Aviation Capital Ltd and Aercap Holdings N.V. deal in respect of a portfolio of 37 aircraft Further company coverage: [SNTJ.J] [NESN.S].