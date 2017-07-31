Edition:
United States

Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

27.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs26.95
Open
Rs27.30
Day's High
Rs27.85
Day's Low
Rs27.25
Volume
3,387,402
Avg. Vol
17,663,476
52-wk High
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sintex Industries posts June-qtr consol profit
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:33am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Sintex Industries Ltd :June quarter consol profit 350.7 million rupees versus loss of 25.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 7.20 billion rupees versus 2.59 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 4 pct
Friday, 19 May 2017 04:37am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Sintex Industries Ltd ::March quarter consol profit from continuing operations 495.4 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 6.97 billion rupees.Consol profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 517.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 3.17 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.  Full Article

Sintex Industries' board approves demerger of Custom Moulding, Prefab businesses
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 04:35am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd: Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement . Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries . Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects .Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries.  Full Article

Sintex Industries approves NCDs/bonds issue worth 10 bln rupees
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 04:56am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approves raising funds of up to 5 billion rupees via rights issue . Board approved issue of NCDs/bonds worth 10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 11.4 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 04:45am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 760.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 16.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 682.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.55 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries to consider issue of securities worth 10 bln rupees
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 07:24am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Board to consider rights issue . Board to consider issue of securities worth 10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
Monday, 30 May 2016 04:58am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees ; March-quarter consol net sales 23.24 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sintex Industries recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share
Monday, 30 May 2016 04:53am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share .  Full Article

Sintex Industries approves issue of FCCBs of up to $200 mln
Thursday, 19 May 2016 12:47am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approved issue of FCCBs of up to $200 million .  Full Article

Sintex Industries says co is considering various fund raising options
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 08:00am EDT 

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says to consider certain financing options for a fund raising by the company . Company is currently contemplating issuance of NCDs with issue size not exceeding 2 billion rupees . To consider the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds with issue size of $110 million plus overallotment option .  Full Article

Sintex Industries Ltd News

» More SNTX.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials