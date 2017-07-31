Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sintex Industries posts June-qtr consol profit

July 31 (Reuters) - Sintex Industries Ltd :June quarter consol profit 350.7 million rupees versus loss of 25.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 7.20 billion rupees versus 2.59 billion rupees last year.

Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit down about 4 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Sintex Industries Ltd ::March quarter consol profit from continuing operations 495.4 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 6.97 billion rupees.Consol profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 517.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 3.17 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.

Sintex Industries' board approves demerger of Custom Moulding, Prefab businesses

Sintex Industries Ltd: Sintex industries limited announces composite scheme of arrangement . Board unanimously approved demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from Sintex Industries . Scheme for demerger of Custom Moulding business and Prefab business from co to Sintex-BAPL and Sintex Infra Projects .Involves issue of euity shares of Sintex Plastic Tech to Sintex Industries.

Sintex Industries approves NCDs/bonds issue worth 10 bln rupees

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approves raising funds of up to 5 billion rupees via rights issue . Board approved issue of NCDs/bonds worth 10 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries June-qtr consol profit up about 11.4 pct

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 760.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 16.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 682.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.55 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries to consider issue of securities worth 10 bln rupees

Sintex Industries Ltd : Board to consider rights issue . Board to consider issue of securities worth 10 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees ; March-quarter consol net sales 23.24 billion rupees .

Sintex Industries recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share

Sintex Industries Ltd : Recommends dividend of 0.70 rupees per share .

Sintex Industries approves issue of FCCBs of up to $200 mln

Sintex Industries Ltd : Approved issue of FCCBs of up to $200 million .

Sintex Industries says co is considering various fund raising options

Sintex Industries Ltd : Says to consider certain financing options for a fund raising by the company . Company is currently contemplating issuance of NCDs with issue size not exceeding 2 billion rupees . To consider the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds with issue size of $110 million plus overallotment option .