Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd :Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million.

India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 463.5 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 6.89 billion rupees versus 5.82 billion rupees last year.

Sobha approves share buyback ‍​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd :Says approved share buyback ‍​.

Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback

July 31 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd ::Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​.

India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles

May 16 (Reuters) - India's Sobha Ltd :Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 6.01 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 215 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 5.66 billion rupees.March quarter consol profit 460 million rupees.

Sobha acquires shares in Sobha Highrise Ventures for 346.8 mln rupees

Sobha Ltd :Acquires 10.3 million shares held by Winoma SA Invesntments LLC in Sobha Highrise Ventures for INR 346.8 million.

Sobha Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up marginally

Sobha Ltd : Sobha Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 384 million rupees . Sobha Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 5.40 billion rupees .Sobha Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 388 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.99 billion rupees.

Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees

Sobha Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 5 billion rupees on a private placement basis .

Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees

Sobha Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 billion rupees .

Sobha Ltd approves buyback of shares up to 750.75 mln rupees

Sobha Ltd : Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share . Approved buyback of shares . Buyback of shares up to 750.75 million rupees . Co currently has ongoing residential projects up to 41.20 million sq ft of developable area and 29 million sq ft of saleable area .