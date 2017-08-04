Edition:
Sobha Ltd (SOBH.NS)

SOBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

473.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs466.75
Open
Rs474.90
Day's High
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs466.75
Volume
139,902
Avg. Vol
296,455
52-wk High
Rs480.00
52-wk Low
Rs216.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sobha Ltd approves proposal to buy back shares for amount not exceeding 620 mln rupees
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:12am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd :Says approved proposal to buy back up to 1.5 million equity shares of company for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 620 million.  Full Article

India's Sobha June-qtr consol profit up about 40 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:09am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 477 million rupees versus 341 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 463.5 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 6.89 billion rupees versus 5.82 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Sobha approves share buyback ‍​
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:06am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd :Says approved share buyback ‍​.  Full Article

Sobha Ltd to consider share buyback
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 07:38am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Sobha Ltd ::Says ‍board to consider buy-back of equity shares​.  Full Article

India's Sobha Ltd March-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 08:46am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - India's Sobha Ltd :Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 411.5 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 6.01 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 215 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 5.66 billion rupees.March quarter consol profit 460 million rupees.  Full Article

Sobha acquires shares in Sobha Highrise Ventures for 346.8 mln rupees
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 05:46am EST 

Sobha Ltd :Acquires 10.3 million shares held by Winoma SA Invesntments LLC in Sobha Highrise Ventures for INR 346.8 million.  Full Article

Sobha Ltd Sept qtr consol profit up marginally
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 06:57am EST 

Sobha Ltd : Sobha Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 384 million rupees . Sobha Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 5.40 billion rupees .Sobha Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 388 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 4.99 billion rupees.  Full Article

Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 02:58am EDT 

Sobha Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 5 billion rupees on a private placement basis .  Full Article

Sobha Ltd seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 bln rupees
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 08:57am EDT 

Sobha Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs of up to 5 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sobha Ltd approves buyback of shares up to 750.75 mln rupees
Thursday, 19 May 2016 08:06am EDT 

Sobha Ltd : Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share . Approved buyback of shares . Buyback of shares up to 750.75 million rupees . Co currently has ongoing residential projects up to 41.20 million sq ft of developable area and 29 million sq ft of saleable area .  Full Article

