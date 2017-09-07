Edition:
Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

828.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.90 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs829.90
Open
Rs857.00
Day's High
Rs857.00
Day's Low
Rs820.00
Volume
840
Avg. Vol
24,083
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 200 mln rupees
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 07:55am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says issued commercial paper of INR 200 million value dated Sept 7, 2017 having maturity on Dec 6, 2017.Issuance of commercial paper is to reduce high interest bearing cash credit limits and in turn reducing cost of borrowing.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics CEO G. G. Trivedi retires
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 05:55am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says G. G. Trivedi has retired and cease to be chief executive officer of company.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics says JV with Keraben Grupo S.A. terminated
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 03:45am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says joint venture agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A. has been terminated with effect from 1st june, 2017.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics to terminate JV agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 05:38am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd ::Says decided to terminate JV agreement executed between Keraben Grupo S.A and co for setting up of SKPL Ceramics.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of INR 2 each
Thursday, 11 May 2017 10:49pm EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says to consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares of INR 2 each.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi)
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 05:41am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi).  Full Article

Somany Ceramics Sept-qtr profit doubles
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 04:22am EDT 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 230.1 million rupees versus 106.5 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 4.68 billion rupees versus 4.22 billion rupees year ago .Board approves investment of 51 percent in Sudha Ceramics.  Full Article

Somany Ceramics raises investment in Vintage Tiles to 50 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 06:08am EDT 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Approved increase in investment in paid up share capital of Vintage Tiles Private Limited to 50% from 26% . To expand its current capacity from 2.99 MSM per annum to 4.80 MSM per annum for polished vitrified tiles .  Full Article

Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 04:03am EDT 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees versus 104.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.11 billion rupees versus 3.91 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of 2 rupees per share
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 02:57am EDT 

Somany Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of INR 2 each .  Full Article

