Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

India's Somany Ceramics issues commercial paper worth 200 mln rupees

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says issued commercial paper of INR 200 million value dated Sept 7, 2017 having maturity on Dec 6, 2017.Issuance of commercial paper is to reduce high interest bearing cash credit limits and in turn reducing cost of borrowing.

Somany Ceramics CEO G. G. Trivedi retires

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says G. G. Trivedi has retired and cease to be chief executive officer of company.

Somany Ceramics says JV with Keraben Grupo S.A. terminated

June 2 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says joint venture agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A. has been terminated with effect from 1st june, 2017.

Somany Ceramics to terminate JV agreement with Keraben Grupo S.A

May 24 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd ::Says decided to terminate JV agreement executed between Keraben Grupo S.A and co for setting up of SKPL Ceramics.

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of INR 2 each

May 12 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says to consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares of INR 2 each.

Somany Ceramics commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi)

May 10 (Reuters) - Somany Ceramics Ltd :Says commences production at Vintage plant (Morbi).

Somany Ceramics Sept-qtr profit doubles

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 230.1 million rupees versus 106.5 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 4.68 billion rupees versus 4.22 billion rupees year ago .Board approves investment of 51 percent in Sudha Ceramics.

Somany Ceramics raises investment in Vintage Tiles to 50 pct

Somany Ceramics Ltd : Approved increase in investment in paid up share capital of Vintage Tiles Private Limited to 50% from 26% . To expand its current capacity from 2.99 MSM per annum to 4.80 MSM per annum for polished vitrified tiles .

Somany Ceramics June-qtr profit rises

Somany Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees versus 104.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.11 billion rupees versus 3.91 billion rupees last year .

Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of 2 rupees per share

Somany Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of INR 2 each .