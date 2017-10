Soda Sanayii AS (SODA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soda Sanayis Q2 net profit slightly up at 115.8 million lira

Aug 18 (Reuters) - SODA SANAYII AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 563.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 488.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 115.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 111.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Soda Sanayii to increase share capital by 20 pct via bonus share issue

May 26 (Reuters) - SODA SANAYII AS ::TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 900.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 750.0 MILLION LIRA.TO DISTRIBUTE BONUS SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 20 PERCENT OF THE PAID-IN CAPITAL, IN THE FORM OF COMMON SHARES.CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE AMOUNT OF IN TOTAL 150.0 MILLION LIRA IS TO BE MET BY 2016 PROFIT SHARE AND INTERNAL RESOURCES.

Soda Sanayii Q1 net profit up at 167.7 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - Soda Sanayii AS ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 167.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 86.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 559.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 476.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Soda Sanayii proposes net 0.23 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Soda Sanayii AS : Said on Monday proposed gross 0.2666666 lira net 0.2266666 per share dividend payment for 2016 payable on May 30 .Proposed to distribute 77.0 million lira ($20.77 million) stock dividend representing 10.3 percent of company's share capital.

Soda Sanayii Q2 net profit slightly up at 111.0 mln lira

Soda Sanayii AS : Q2 net profit of 111.0 million lira ($37.74 million) versus 109.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 488.0 million lira versus 431.5 million lira year ago.

Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 pct stake in Soda Sanayii

Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler AS : Shareholders Anadolu Cam and Trakya Cam to sell total 13.03 percent in Soda Sanayi at 4.50 lira ($1.53) per share .Anadolu Cam to sell 18,795,651 shares representing 2.85 percent and Trakya Cam to sell 86,020,258 representing 10.19 percent in Soda Sanayii.

Soda Sanayii Q1 net profit down at 86.7 million lira

Soda Sanayii AS : Q1 net profit of 86.7 million lira ($29.49 million) versus 94.3 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 476.2 million lira versus 401.8 million lira year ago.

Soda Sanayii AS agrees with Petrol-Is union for collective labour agreement

Soda Sanayii AS:Agrees with Petrol-Is union for collective labour agreement for period between Jan. 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2017.

Soda Sanayii AS says labour union Petrol Is decides strike

Soda Sanayii AS:Says labour union Petrol Is decides strike in accordance with legal procedures during collective labour agreement negotiations, talks continue.Strike date has not been decided yet.

Soda Sanayii AS announces dividend payments for FY 2015

Soda Sanayii AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.3090909​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to distribute total 90 million lira as stock dividend.Proposes to pay cash dividend on April 29.