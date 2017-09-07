Sofina SA (SOF.BR)

Edition:
United States

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sofina H1 net income group share increases to 190.8 million euros
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 12:41pm EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - SOFINA SA ::H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 190.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.UNCERTAINTIES OF THE FINANCIAL AND STOCK MARKETS PREVENT US TO GIVE AN ESTIMATE OF THE RESULTS FOR FY.  Full Article

Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 11:45am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Eurazeo Sa :Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital.Sofina says as part of its share buyback program, Eurazeo will participate in the placement with a 1.0 million shares.Socgen CIB announces accelerated placement of 3.5m existing Eurazeo shares - up to 207 mln eur, SocGen CIB sole bookrunner.  Full Article

Sofina FY net income group share falls to 267.5 million euros
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 06:22am EDT 

Sofina SA : Reported on Thursday FY net income group share 267.5 million euros ($285.58 million) versus 307.2 milllion euros year ago .Proposes gross dividend of 2.56 euros per share.  Full Article

Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 12:13pm EST 

Euronext NV : Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20 <.BFX>, BEL Mid <.BELM> and BEL small <.BELS> indices . Aperam SA and Sofina SA to be included in the BEL 20 . Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and Elia System Operator NV to be removed from the BEL 20 . Ascencio SCA , Biocartis Group NV , Tinc Comm VA and Elia to be included in the BEL Mid index . Sofina to be removed from the BEL Mid . Biocartis and Tinc to be removed from the BEL Small index .Changes will be effective as of March 20, 2017.  Full Article

Sofina H1 net income group share falls to 116.7 million euros
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 05:35am EDT 

Sofina SA :Reported on Monday H1 net income group share 116.7 million euros ($130.3 million) versus 218.6 million euros year ago.  Full Article

