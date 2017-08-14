Edition:
Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)

SOFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

156.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs157.25
Open
Rs158.90
Day's High
Rs159.40
Day's Low
Rs155.85
Volume
36,498
Avg. Vol
174,012
52-wk High
Rs224.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 06:19am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd ::June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sonata Software March-qtr profit falls
Monday, 29 May 2017 07:48am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd ::Says recommended a final dividend of inr 5.50 per equity share.March quarter net profit 321.7 million rupees versus profit 417.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.56 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sonata Software Dec-qtr profit rises
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 05:04am EST 

Sonata Software Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 371.8 million rupees versus 296.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.49 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sonata Software March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 07:17am EDT 

Sonata Software Ltd : March-quarter net profit 417.1 million rupees versus 344.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.44 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Sonata Software Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 12:59am EST 

Sonata Software Ltd:Declared interim dividend at 3.50 Indian rupees per share on par value of 1 Indian rupee.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago

