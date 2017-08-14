Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)
156.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.30 (-0.19%)
Rs157.25
Rs158.90
Rs159.40
Rs155.85
36,498
174,012
Rs224.00
Rs143.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd
Sonata Software March-qtr profit falls
May 29 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd
Sonata Software Dec-qtr profit rises
Sonata Software Ltd
Sonata Software March-qtr profit rises
Sonata Software Ltd
Sonata Software Ltd declares interim dividend
Sonata Software Ltd:Declared interim dividend at 3.50 Indian rupees per share on par value of 1 Indian rupee. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago