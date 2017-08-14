Sonata Software Ltd (SOFT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sonata Software June-qtr profit falls

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd ::June quarter profit 297.8 million rupees versus 324 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees year ago.

Sonata Software March-qtr profit falls

May 29 (Reuters) - Sonata Software Ltd ::Says recommended a final dividend of inr 5.50 per equity share.March quarter net profit 321.7 million rupees versus profit 417.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 1.56 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago.

Sonata Software Dec-qtr profit rises

Sonata Software Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 371.8 million rupees versus 296.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 1.49 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago.

Sonata Software March-qtr profit rises

Sonata Software Ltd : March-quarter net profit 417.1 million rupees versus 344.2 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.44 billion rupees versus 1.26 billion rupees last year .

Sonata Software Ltd declares interim dividend

Sonata Software Ltd:Declared interim dividend at 3.50 Indian rupees per share on par value of 1 Indian rupee.