Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA)

Societe Generale opens a representative office in Kenya‍​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SOCIETE GENERALE ::OPENS A REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN KENYA‍​.

U.S. announces indictment of two Societe Generale managers for Libor manipulation

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. ANNOUNCES INDICTMENT OF TWO FRENCH BANK MANAGERS FOR ALLEGED ROLES IN LIBOR MANIPULATION -- STATEMENT:.

Komercni Banka CFO says not changing dividend outlook for 2017

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As :Komercni banka says expects fy 2017 cost of risk 10-20 bps, aiming for lower part of range.Komercni banka cfo confirms expects lending growth in mid to high single digits in 2017.Komercni banka cfo says not changing intention to propose dividend payout of 60 percent of recurring net profit achieved in 2017.Komercni banka cfo says expects flattish net banking income in 2017.For a story on Q2 results: nL5N1KO0O6.

SocGen says no changes to its dividend policy - CEO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Societe Generale :SocGen says no changes to its dividend policy - CEO."There is no change in the policy, we have a reference point, the distribution rate of 50 percent. This is what we apply when we provision a dividend of 1.1 percent," chief executive Frederic Oudea told reporters on a call after Q2 results.

TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co

June 28 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc ::Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc").Was notified on 28 June 2017 by Société Générale S.A. that it has sold its entire holding of 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC plc.

Societe Generale sells minority stake in Georgia's TBC Bank

June 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale :Societe Generale sells its stake in TBC bank group plc.Societe Generale sold approximately 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC bank group via an accelerated bookbuild offering to a number of institutional investors at a price of gbp 15.25 per share.This operation would have a very limited positive impact on the group's financial ratios. .

BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share

June 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas /SocGen /Euronext ::* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares.* Approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares in aggregate, representing approximately 6.3% of Euronext's share capital, were sold at a price of €45.0 per share in a private placement.* Euronext shares closed at 46.69 euros on June 13.* Following this transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold respectively 2.22% and 1.50% of Euronext’s share capital .

SocGen and BNP to sell 6.3 percent of Euronext share capital

June 13 (Reuters) - French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas announce: :Placement of Euronext shares being sold by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in conjunction with the announced renewal of the reference shareholders agreement..SocGen and BNP Paribas are selling approximately 4.4 million Euronext representing approximately 6.3 percent of Euronext share capital..Sale will be carried out in a private placement to institutional investors to be executed by way of an accelerated book-building process..Following the transaction, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale will hold 2.22 percent and 1.50 percent of Euronext’s share capital..

SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet

May 30 (Reuters) - Societe Generale /ALD::* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles.* Transaction allowing ALD to establish FSL operations in a new country, Ireland, and therefore consolidate leading position in Europe.* Implementation of ALD’s growth strategy focused on FSL and targeted and value accretive acquisitions.* SocGen aiming to list ALD on stock market nP6N1A602N.

SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting

May 29 (Reuters) - SocGen /ALD/BBVA ::* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA.* In 2016, BBVA Autorenting generated a Net Income of EUR 12.3m..* BBVA Autorenting is the 7th largest player on the Spanish market with a fleet of c. 25,000 vehicles, most of which were previously managed by ALD Spain under a Fleet Management (FM) contract.* Acquisition forms part of ALD’s development strategy and is an example of ALD’s focus on targeted and value accretive bolt-on acquisitions .