Soitec SA (SOIT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Soitec Q2 revenue up at 73.3‍​ million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 73.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS 25 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE FOR FY 2017/2018.

Soitec confirms FY revenue growth target of 25 percent at constant exchange

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 73.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS FY REVENUE GROWTH TARGET OF 25 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN DIVISION OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT.

Gglobalfoundries and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::‍GLOBALFOUNDRIES AND SOITEC ENTER INTO LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT ON FD-SOI WAFERS​.‍GLOBALFOUNDRIES AND SOITEC ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT​.

Soitec announces the successful early amortization of its 2018 OCEANES

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::REG-SOITEC: SOITEC ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL EARLY AMORTIZATION OF ITS 2018 OCEANES WITH A 98.74% CONVERSION RATE.EARLY REDUCTION OF DEBTS BY EUR 41.8 MILLION AND EQUITY REINFORCEMENT BY NEARLY SAME AMOUNT.SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED BY 3.48%.PROCESS GIVES TO SOITEC OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE A POSITIVE NET CASH POSITION.

Soitec elects Victoire de Margerie as Chairman of Board of Directors

July 27 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::VICTOIRE DE MARGERIE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS.‍PAUL BOUDRE REMAINS IN CHARGE OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT OF COMPANY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​.

Soitec Q1 revenues reach 69.6 million euros

July 19 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::REG-SOITEC : SOITEC REPORTS FY'18 FIRST QUARTER REVENUES.‍Q1'18 REVENUES REACHED EUR 69.6M, UP 22% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED WITH Q1'17​.‍FY'18 EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED​.

Soitec implements early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs for an amount of 41.8 million euros

July 7 (Reuters) - Soitec Sa ::REG-SOITEC : SOITEC IMPLEMENTS THE EARLY AMORTIZATION OF ITS 2018 OCEANES FOR AN AMOUNT OF €41.8 MILLION AND CONTINUES ITS DEBT RELIEF PROCESS.

Soitec recorded a net profit of 8.4 million euros in FY 2017

June 14 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA ::RECORDED A NET PROFIT OF 8.4 MILLION EUROS IN FY'17, COMPARED WITH A NET LOSS OF 72.2 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR.FY OPERATING INCOME TOTALED 19.5 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED WITH AN OPERATING LOSS OF 7.0 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR.CONSOLIDATED FY'17 REVENUES CAME TO 245.7 MILLION EUROS, A 5% INCREASE (+4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES), COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR.FY'18 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY AROUND 25%.FY'18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A MINIMUM OF 20%.

Soitec Q4 revenue up at 70.5 million euros

April 19 (Reuters) - Soitec SA ::Q4 revenue 70.5 million euros ($75.4 million) versus 65.4 million euros year ago.FY revenue 245.7 million euros versus 233.2 million euros year ago.For FY 2016-17 expects at least 16.5 percent EBITDA margin of Electronics division.For Q1 2017-2018, expects revenue growth of at least 20 percent at constant exchange rates in comparison to Q1 of FY 2016-2017.

Soitec says ends patent lawsuit with SiGen

Soitec SA : says it and Silicon Genesis Corporation (SiGen) have successfully brought an end to dispute over the importation and sale in the U.S. of certain silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers .Both companies have agreed to dismiss all pending litigations including the proceedings in front of the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)..