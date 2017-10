Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solvay's AgRho NH4 Protect granted authorization for sale in France

Oct 9 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::AGRHO NH4 PROTECT, A NITRIFICATION INHIBITOR SOLUTION, HAS BEEN GRANTED AUTHORIZATION FOR SALE IN FRANCE BY ANSES.

Solvay and Orygeen announce partnership

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SOLVAY :AND ORYGEEN PARTNER TO DEVELOP LONG-TERM PURCHASING CONTRACTS OF RENEWABLE ENERGIES (PPA) FOR COMPANIES IN FRANCE‍​.

Solvay to buy-back senior bonds of $400 million and $250 million

Sept 21 (Reuters) - SOLVAY SA ::SOLVAY LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER TO BUY-BACK SENIOR USD 400 AND USD 250 MILLION BONDS.

Solvay restates financial information and updates guidance after polyamide discontinuation

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::SOLVAY RESTATES FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOLLOWING DISCONTINUATION OF POLYAMIDE AND UPDATES 2017 GUIDANCE.POLYAMIDE BUSINESS PERFORMED PARTICULARLY STRONGLY THIS YEAR AND ITS DISCONTINUATION REDUCES GROUP'S 2017 EBITDA GROWTH.WEAKENING OF MOST FOREIGN CURRENCIES VERSUS EURO ALSO REDUCES PROFIT REPORTED IN EUROS.BASED ON CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, SOLVAY ESTIMATES 6% TO 8% UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2017.REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MORE THAN EUR 800 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW.RESTATES FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOLLOWING DISCONTINUATION OF POLYAMIDE AND UPDATES 2017 GUIDANCE.H1 RESTATED NET SALES EUR 5.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.99 BILLION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.H1 RESTATED EBITDA EUR 1.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.32 BILLION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.

Solvay to sell its polyamides business to BASF for 1.6 bilillion euros

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::SOLVAY ENTERS INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS POLYAMIDES BUSINESS TO BASF, A LANDMARK IN SOLVAY'S TRANSFORMATION.‍BASF AGREES TO ACQUIRE POLYAMIDES FOR EUR 1.6 BILLION​.SOLVAY AND BASF AIM TO CLOSE TRANSACTION IN Q3 OF 2018.‍EXPECTED NET CASH PROCEEDS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND EUR 1.1 BILLION​.‍NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP WILL IMPROVE BY ABOUT EUR 1.3BN​.

Solvay to launch PEKK resin production in US early next year

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::SOLVAY TO LAUNCH PEKK RESIN PRODUCTION TO SUPPORT THE AEROSPACE MARKET WITH THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITE MATERIALS‍​.TO BEGIN PRODUCING HIGH-PERFORMANCE POLYETHERKETONEKETONE (PEKK) POLYMERS IN THE UNITED STATES EARLY NEXT YEAR.TO COMMENCE PEKK PRODUCTION AT ITS SITE IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, AND UNDER THE TRADE NAME NOVASPIRE.

Solvac H1 net income up at 190 million euros

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SOLVAC SA ::REG-SOLVAC SA : FIRST INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND 2017 AT € 2.88.H1 CASH INCOME EUR 109.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 190 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Solvay Q2 underlying EBITDA rises to 705 million‍​ euros

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Solvay SA ::FULL YEAR 2017 EBITDA OUTLOOK RAISED TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH ‍​.Q2 NET SALES TOTALED €3.0 BILLION, UP 11%, WITH 8.1% FROM VOLUME AND MIX, AND 2.8% FROM PRICE‍​.Q2 UNDERLYING EBITDA GREW 18% TO €705 MILLION‍​.Q2 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOLVAY SHARE ON AN IFRS BASIS WAS €378 MILLION. ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS IT WAS €309 MILLION, UP 38% FROM €223 MILLION IN 2016‍​.FOR 2017 EXPECTS TO GENERATE MORE THAN €800 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS.

Solvay doubles kitting capabilities for process materials in France‍​

July 26 (Reuters) - SOLVAY :IS DOUBLING ITS KITTING CAPABILITIES FOR PROCESS MATERIALS IN FRANCE‍​.

Solvay to sell stake in Dacarto Benvic to JV partner

July 5 (Reuters) - SOLVAY ::SOLVAY TO SELL ITS STAKE IN BRAZILIAN PVC COMPOUNDER DACARTO BENVIC TO JOINT VENTURE PARTNER.AGREED TO SELL ITS 50 PERCENT STAKE IN DACARTO BENVIC TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER‍​.CLOSING OF TRANSACTION EXPECTED END 2017.