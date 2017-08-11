Edition:
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd (SONA.NS)

SONA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

106.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.00 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs105.80
Open
Rs106.00
Day's High
Rs108.60
Day's Low
Rs106.00
Volume
63,015
Avg. Vol
402,940
52-wk High
Rs131.90
52-wk Low
Rs47.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:47am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd :June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.33 billion rupees versus 2.98 billion rupees year ago.

Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 12:16am EDT 

June 27(Reuters) - Jtekt Corp <6473.T>:Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd <<>> for 14.8 billion yen in total.Says it increased stake in Sona Koyo Steering Systems to 70.5 percent from 20.1 percent .Acquisition plan was announced on Feb. 1.  Full Article

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 02:33am EST 

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 89.1 million rupees versus 44.7 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol net sales 3.89 billion rupees versus 3.52 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sona Koyo agrees to sell 49.9 mln shares to JTEKT Corp
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 05:43am EST 

Sona Koyo : says Sona Autocomp has agreed to sell 49.9 million shares of co to JTEKT Corp .says deal at offer price of INR 84.00 per equity share.  Full Article

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Sona Koyo Steering Systems June-qtr profit surges

* June quarter net profit 56.3 million rupees versus profit 20.2 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

