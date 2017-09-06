Sophos Group PLC (SOPH.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sophos hikes FY billings guidance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SOPHOS GROUP PLC ::"STRONG MOMENTUM IN BILLINGS GROWTH WE REPORTED IN Q1 FY18 HAS ACCELERATED IN OUR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER TO DATE".NOW EXPECT FY18 BILLINGS GROWTH OF C.20%, COMPARED TO OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID TO HIGH-TEENS GROWTH.‍RETAINS MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK OF $1BN OF BILLINGS BY MARCH 2020​.‍STRONG MOMENTUM IN BILLINGS GROWTH WE REPORTED IN Q1 FY18 HAS ACCELERATED IN SECOND FISCAL QUARTER TO DATE​.‍NOW EXPECT FY18 BILLINGS GROWTH OF C.20%, COMPARED TO CO'S PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID TO HIGH-TEENS GROWTH​.

Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations

May 17 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc ::FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million.FY17 reported billings grew 18.2% to $632.1 million, or by 19.9% at constant currency.Cash flow growth exceptionally strong, with unlevered free cash flow almost tripling to $133.4 million.Very strong performance from Sophos Central, growing 220% to $87.7 million from $27.4 million in prior year.Final dividend of 3.3 US cents per share, an increase of 200%; total dividend for year of 4.6 US cents, an increase of 156% over prior year.

Finjan holdings units enters into an omnibus agreement with Sophos Group

Finjan Holdings Inc : Finjan units announced that on March 30 entered into an omnibus agreement with Sophos Group, PLC, Sophos Limited, and Sophos Inc . Agreement resolved all parties' disputes .Terms of agreement are confidential.

Sophos to buy Invincea's commercial software products business

Sophos Group Plc : Acquisition of Invincea . Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire commercial software products business of Invincea, inc . Purchase from from its existing shareholders for $100 million plus a $20 million earn-out .Expects to complete acquisition around end of current fiscal year.

Sophos says jury awarded Finjan a one-time damages payment of $15 mln

Sophos Group Plc : Jury has found that company infringed on five of finjan's patents, and has awarded finjan a one-time damages payment of $15 million .Verdict represents next step in an ongoing legal process and sophos is considering all options including an appeal of verdict.

Sophos Group posts results for year-ended 31 March 2016

Sophos Group Plc :Reports results for the year-ended 31 March 2016.

Sophos Group sees free cash flow doubling in year ahead

Sophos Group Plc : For year-ending 31 march 2017, expects to deliver mid-teens percent billings growth on a like-for-like basis whilst also delivering modest cash ebitda margin expansion . Unlevered free cash flow is expected to approximately double in fy17 . Fy16 like-for-like billings grew 19.7 percent year-over-year . Revenue $478.2, up 7.1 percent .Exceptional items of $41.9 million reflected in an operating loss of $32.7 million.