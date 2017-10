Sopra Steria Group SA (SOPR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sopra Steria plans to acquire 88.2 pct of Tecfit

Aug 31 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::SOPRA STERIA PLANS TO ACQUIRE 88.2% OF THE SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF TECFIT.

Sopra Steria finalizes acquisition of Kentor

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::SOPRA STERIA FINALISES ITS ACQUISITION OF KENTOR.

Sopra Steria H1 operating profit up at EUR 102.7 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA :H1 REVENUE EUR 1.90 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROWTH OF 3.8% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND TOTAL GROWTH OF 1.3%.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 66 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROUP'S TARGETS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE CONFIRMED.

Sopra Steria announces converson of CS convertible bonds

June 29 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA :‍DECLARED INTENT TO CONVERT CS CONVERTIBLE BONDS IT HOLDS INTO SHARES, THEREBY GIVING IT ACCESS TO 11.39% OF SHARE CAPITAL​.‍DUNA & CIE AND SOPRA STERIA WILL REPLACE CURRENT AGREEMENT ON CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A RECIPROCAL PREEMPTIVE RIGHT, WHICH MAY ONLY BE EXERCISED FROM 1/1/2018​.‍DUNA & CIE AND SOPRA STERIA DO NOT PLAN TO ACT IN CONCERT​.

Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System

June 27 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION << >> HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.

Sopra Steria proposed acquisition of Kentor

June 26 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::SOPRA STERIA: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF KENTOR.PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF KENTOR, A SWEDISH COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY NORWEGIAN GROUP TELECOMPUTING.IF ACQUISITION OF KENTOR IS APPROVED, SOPRA STERIA COULD CONSOLIDATE KENTOR IN ITS ACCOUNTS IN H2 2017.

Atos announces Credito Emiliano selects Diamis' CRISTAL software package

June 12 (Reuters) - ATOS ::CREDITO EMILIANO SELECTS DIAMIS' CRISTAL SOFTWARE PACKAGE FOR INTRADAY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT.CREDITO EMILIANO HAS IMPLEMENTED CRISTAL SOFTWARE PACKAGE FROM DIAMIS, AN ATOS JOINT VENTURE WITH SOPRA STERIA, IN ORDER TO OPTIMISE GLOBAL INTRADAY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT.

Sopra Steria Group signs parternship with Forcepoint

May 24 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA ::ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY SIGNING OF A PARTERNSHIP WITH FORCEPOINT.

Sopra Steria Group Q1 revenue rises to 953.7 million euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA ::Q1 revenue 953.7 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 913.2 million euros year ago.Increase in operating margin to be more pronounced in the second half of the year than in the first half.

Sopra Steria to launch employee purchase plan

Sopra Steria Group SA : Announces launch of an employee purchase plan reserved for employees belonging to an employee savings plan . Offer will be carried out via transfer of existing treasury shares and/or shares bought back in advance by Sopra Steria Group under a share buyback programme . Offer will involve a maximum of 220,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 110,000 shares purchased by employees and 110,000 free shares awarded as employer`s matching contribution . Purchase price will be equal to 100 percent of benchmark price, corresponding to average of weighted average prices for CO's shares on Euronext Paris Market preceding March 29, 2017 .Offer is not proposed in the U.S..