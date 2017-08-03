Slate Office REIT (SOT_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Slate Office Reit reports Q2 AFFO of $0.19 per unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit -:Slate Office Reit reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly adjusted FFO increased $2.5 million to $10.7 million or $0.19 per unit.AFFO payout ratio was adversely impacted by equity offering which was completed prior to closing of acquisitions..Qtrly funds from operations increased $2.3 million to $11.4 million compared to same period in prior year.Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") increased $2.5 million to $10.7 million or $0.19 per unit.Qtrly rental revenue $36.2 million versus $28.1 million.

May 8 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit :Qtrly FFO per unit $0.21 .Qtrly core FFO per unit $0.22 .Slate office REIT reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to Q1 of 2016.Qtrly AFFO was $0.19 per unit.

Slate Office REIT reports acquisition of Commerce West

April 19 (Reuters) - Slate Office Reit ::Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of commerce west in the Greater Toronto Area.Slate office REIT - deal for $95 million.

Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering

Slate Office REIT L : Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering . Says to acquire three office properties located in Greater Toronto Area and Fredericton for an aggregate purchase price of $165 million . Acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's 2017E AFFO per unit on a leverage-neutral basis . Acquisitions will be primarily funded with net proceeds from a $120 million public offering of subscription receipts of REIT . Acquisitions will also be primarily funded with a $10 million private placement of units of REIT to vendors of the properties . To sell, on a bought deal basis 14.82 million subscription receipts of REIT at a price of $8.10 per subscription receipt . In connection with deals, REIT will issue to vendors about $10 million of units by way of private placement at price of $8.10 per unit .Has cancelled Q4 and year end 2016 results conference call scheduled to take place on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Slate Office REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results

Slate Office Reit - : Slate Office REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results . Slate Office REIT qtrly affo per unit $ 0.21 . Slate Office REIT qtrly ffo per unit $0.23 .Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million.

Slate Office REIT may purchase for cancellation up to 3.9 mln units

Slate Office Reit : Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018 .Slate Office REIT- intends to fund purchases of units under its normal course issuer bid out of general funds of REIT.

Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering

Slate Office Reit : Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50 million public offering . Deal for $12.25 million . Intention to purchase a government-tenanted office building located at 365 Hargrave Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba . Says offering consists of a treasury offering by REIT of 5.2 million units for gross proceeds of $44.0 million . Also increasing interest in 3 office properties in Newfoundland from 49% to 100%, with additional investment of about $19.8 million . Will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness . Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis 6 million trust units of reit at a price of $8.45 per unit . Says acquisitions are immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis .Amendment to co-ownership agreement with St. John's Harbour Properties where REIT will increase interest in places from 49% to 100%.

Slate Office REIT Q2 AFFO per unit $0.23

Slate Office Reit : Slate office reit reports strong second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly core-ffo was up 8.0% to $0.27 per unit and affo was up 9.5% to $0.23, compared to q1 2016 .Q2 revenue $28.2 million versus $14.4 million last year.

Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of shopping Centre in Minnesota

Slate Office REIT:Slate retail reit announces acquisition of shopping centre in minnesota.Slate office REIT - deal for $20.9 million.