Edition:
United States

Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

SOWGn.DE on Xetra

41.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.42 (+3.50%)
Prev Close
€40.54
Open
€39.00
Day's High
€43.25
Day's Low
€38.22
Volume
1,412,548
Avg. Vol
221,492
52-wk High
€43.38
52-wk Low
€30.28

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 05:56am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - SOFTWARE AG ::‍HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1​.  Full Article

Software AG has large database licence pipeline for H2
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 04:07am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Software AG :CCO says had execution issues in UK in H1, digital licence sales fell 48 percent.CCO says does not believe cloud software will massively cannibalise existing business.CCO says will not be able to grow maintenance 10 percent every quarter but will be super strong for rest of year.CFO says H1 cashflow slightly down, impacted by land and tax, up 20 percent on operating basis.CCO says has significant pipeline of large licence transactions in Adabas and Natural for H2.  Full Article

Software AG says FY operating profit margin to reach 31-31 pct
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 06:20pm EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Software AG ::dgap-adhoc: software AG publishes preliminary Q2 financial results and raises operating profit margin outlook 2017.Software - FY 2017 outlook for operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) raised from the range of 30.5 to 31.5 percent to now 31.0 to 32.0 percent.2017 revenue outlook for digital business platform and adabas & natural confirmed.Operating profit (EBITA, non-IFRS) increased by 10 percent to eur61.3 million (2016: eur55.8 million) in Q2.  Full Article

Software AG terminates share buyback early
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:55am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Software AG :Early termination of share buy-back program.Decided to change this share buy-back program by terminating it with effect of end of trading on Xetra on May 11, 2017.Aims to counteract uncertainties to ensure AGM is able to vote on dividend resolution on secure basis as concerns number of shares.  Full Article

Software AG acquires Cumulocity GmbH
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 05:08am EDT 

Software AG : Acquires Cumulocity and extends its Internet of Things technology leadership .Financial details of transaction were not disclosed.  Full Article

Software AG hikes dividend to 0.60 euros per share
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 11:24am EDT 

Software AG : Says continues shareholder friendly policy by record dividend and share buy-back . Says dividend set to increase to 0.60 euros per share (previous year: 0.55 euros) . Says share buyback of up to 100 million euros started on March 13 .Says more than three-quarter of free cash flow 2016 will be returned to shareholders.  Full Article

Software AG says cancels treasury shares and buys back more shares
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 01:54pm EST 

Software AG : Says to cancel 2,600,000 treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to eur 100 million . Says to redeem 2,600,000 treasury shares, corresponds to 3.29 percent of share capital before redemption and capital decrease . Says to buy back of own shares in a value of up to eur 100 million during period until may 15, 2017 at latest. .Says limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of share capital.  Full Article

Software AG CEO says considering both dividend hike and share buyback
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 04:53am EST 

Software AG : CEO says considering both dividend hike and share buyback Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).  Full Article

Software AG says 3 more strategic partnerships coming
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 05:00am EDT 

Software AG : CEO says preparing three additional strategic partnerships, will announce in coming months Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Software AG says confirms its FY 2016 outlook
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 07:06pm EDT 

Software Ag : Says confirms its FY 2016 outlook, which was raised after the first half of 2016 .Says FY forecast for product revenue in digital business platform business unchanged.  Full Article

Software AG News

UPDATE 1-Software AG to launch Internet of Things division

* Shares down 6 pct in early Frankfurt trade (New throughout)

» More SOWGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials