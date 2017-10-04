Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Software AG converts outstanding shares into registered shares

Oct 4 (Reuters) - SOFTWARE AG ::‍HAS CONVERTED ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES OF PRESENTLY 76,400,000 INTO REGISTERED SHARES AT A RATIO OF 1:1​.

Software AG has large database licence pipeline for H2

July 18 (Reuters) - Software AG :CCO says had execution issues in UK in H1, digital licence sales fell 48 percent.CCO says does not believe cloud software will massively cannibalise existing business.CCO says will not be able to grow maintenance 10 percent every quarter but will be super strong for rest of year.CFO says H1 cashflow slightly down, impacted by land and tax, up 20 percent on operating basis.CCO says has significant pipeline of large licence transactions in Adabas and Natural for H2.

Software AG says FY operating profit margin to reach 31-31 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - Software AG ::dgap-adhoc: software AG publishes preliminary Q2 financial results and raises operating profit margin outlook 2017.Software - FY 2017 outlook for operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) raised from the range of 30.5 to 31.5 percent to now 31.0 to 32.0 percent.2017 revenue outlook for digital business platform and adabas & natural confirmed.Operating profit (EBITA, non-IFRS) increased by 10 percent to eur61.3 million (2016: eur55.8 million) in Q2.

Software AG terminates share buyback early

May 11 (Reuters) - Software AG :Early termination of share buy-back program.Decided to change this share buy-back program by terminating it with effect of end of trading on Xetra on May 11, 2017.Aims to counteract uncertainties to ensure AGM is able to vote on dividend resolution on secure basis as concerns number of shares.

Software AG acquires Cumulocity GmbH

Software AG : Acquires Cumulocity and extends its Internet of Things technology leadership .Financial details of transaction were not disclosed.

Software AG hikes dividend to 0.60 euros per share

Software AG : Says continues shareholder friendly policy by record dividend and share buy-back . Says dividend set to increase to 0.60 euros per share (previous year: 0.55 euros) . Says share buyback of up to 100 million euros started on March 13 .Says more than three-quarter of free cash flow 2016 will be returned to shareholders.

Software AG says cancels treasury shares and buys back more shares

Software AG : Says to cancel 2,600,000 treasury shares and to buyback own shares in a value up to eur 100 million . Says to redeem 2,600,000 treasury shares, corresponds to 3.29 percent of share capital before redemption and capital decrease . Says to buy back of own shares in a value of up to eur 100 million during period until may 15, 2017 at latest. .Says limit for a share buyback is 10 percent of share capital.

Software AG CEO says considering both dividend hike and share buyback

Software AG : CEO says considering both dividend hike and share buyback Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Software AG says 3 more strategic partnerships coming

Software AG : CEO says preparing three additional strategic partnerships, will announce in coming months Further company coverage: [SOWG.DE] (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan) ((georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Software AG says confirms its FY 2016 outlook

Software Ag : Says confirms its FY 2016 outlook, which was raised after the first half of 2016 .Says FY forecast for product revenue in digital business platform business unchanged.