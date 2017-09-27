Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc ::Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​.Says ‍cessation of operations is part of co's ongoing portfolio optimization strategy and value creation plan​.Sunopta Inc - ‍expects to incur charges of approximately $8.0 million to $9.5 million relating to facility closure​.Sunopta Inc says working with its nutrition bar customers to expedite exit from these operations and is targeting completion by end of fiscal 2017​.Sunopta Inc - ‍decision to cease operations at carson city is accretive to ebitda and allows co to redeploy both financial and human resources towards more profitable segments of co's business​.Sunopta Inc - non-cash and cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2017.Sunopta-Cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be largely offset by recovery of working capital after full wind-down of operations.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA::U.S. FDA-Sunopta's unit voluntarily recalls certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes.U.S. FDA-Recall includes frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products distributed from Sunrise Grower’S facility in Edwardsville, Kansas on Aug 10.U.S. FDA - in connection with the recall, no illnesses related to the consumption of the dark sweet pitted cherry products have been reported‍​.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc ::Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes.Subsidiary Sunrise Growers issued a voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products​.Ninety cases of great value organic dark sweet pitted cherry products are being recalled​.Recall of products due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes​.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results.Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations.Q2 revenue $336.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $341.2 million.Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations.

July 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment.Sunopta - signed agreement to sell equipment used in production of flexible, re-sealable pouches from Allentown, PA facility to Skjodt-Barrett for $2 million​.Sunopta Inc - ‍anticipate discontinuation of contract manufacturing pouched baby food products to be profit neutral​.Sunopta Inc - Sunopta will continue to produce aseptic beverages from its Allentown, PA facility, which were not part of sale​.

June 21 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc::Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017.Oaktree Capital Group Llc - on May 12, 2017, funds managed by Oaktree acquired 1.4 million common shares in aggregate at a price of US$8.00 per share.Oaktree Capital Group Llc- funds managed by Oaktree beneficially own about 16.16 percent of outstanding common shares of SunOpta on partially diluted basis.

May 10 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations.Q1 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations.Q1 revenue $330 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sunopta Inc - on track with value creation plan.Sunopta Inc - is targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity-driven annualized enhancements of EBITDA, to be implemented over 2017 and 2018.Sunopta Inc - plans increased investment in capital upgrades at several manufacturing facilities to enhance food safety and manufacturing efficiencies.Sunopta Inc - expects to use cash to fund working capital in Q2 due primarily to timing of fruit harvest.

May 8 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares.Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of 5,125,036 common shares of sunopta.Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of sunopta on or before may 6, 2020.Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding.Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to make share purchases only through open market purchases on nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years.Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of preferred stock.

SunOpta Inc : SunOpta announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results . Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.08 . Q4 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations . Q4 revenue $297.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $335 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . SunOpta inc- "Q4 results were below our expectations" . SunOpta inc says on February 6, 2017, company announced appointment of David Colo as president and chief executive officer . SunOpta - "Q4 results were below our expectations," driven by exit of non-core business lines, impairment charges, sales softness in beverage and fruit . SunOpta Inc - currently targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity driven annualized EBITDA enhancements . SunOpta Inc says during 2017, company anticipates incurring non-structural third-party consulting support, severance, and recruiting costs . SunOpta - targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity driven annualized EBITDA enhancements to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months . Says "taking aggressive action to improve our operating performance and deliver improved results in 2017 and beyond" . SunOpta Inc - currently targeting implementation of $20 million of working capital efficiencies to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months . SunOpta Inc - targeting implementation of $20 million of working capital efficiencies to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months.

SunOpta Inc : SunOpta Inc - Hendrik Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of company resigned from his position as CEO - sec filing . SunOpta Inc- Katrina L. Houde, a member of board, began serving as company s interim CEO on November 11, 2016 . SunOpta Inc- Alan Murray, chairman of board resigned from his position as chairman of board and as a member of board on November 9, 2016 . SunOpta Inc- Houde will serve as interim CEO until board s election of a new, permanent CEO .SunOpta Inc- Dean Hollis appointed as chairman of board.