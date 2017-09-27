Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc ::Says intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV.Says cessation of operations is part of co's ongoing portfolio optimization strategy and value creation plan.Sunopta Inc - expects to incur charges of approximately $8.0 million to $9.5 million relating to facility closure.Sunopta Inc says working with its nutrition bar customers to expedite exit from these operations and is targeting completion by end of fiscal 2017.Sunopta Inc - decision to cease operations at carson city is accretive to ebitda and allows co to redeploy both financial and human resources towards more profitable segments of co's business.Sunopta Inc - non-cash and cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2017.Sunopta-Cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be largely offset by recovery of working capital after full wind-down of operations.
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA::U.S. FDA-Sunopta's unit voluntarily recalls certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes.U.S. FDA-Recall includes frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products distributed from Sunrise Grower’S facility in Edwardsville, Kansas on Aug 10.U.S. FDA - in connection with the recall, no illnesses related to the consumption of the dark sweet pitted cherry products have been reported.
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc ::Recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products due to possible contamination by listeria monocytogenes.Subsidiary Sunrise Growers issued a voluntary recall of certain frozen organic dark sweet pitted cherry products.Ninety cases of great value organic dark sweet pitted cherry products are being recalled.Recall of products due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results.Q2 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations.Q2 revenue $336.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $341.2 million.Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations.
July 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta Inc announces exit from flexible re-sealable pouch products and sale of its Allentown pouch equipment.Sunopta - signed agreement to sell equipment used in production of flexible, re-sealable pouches from Allentown, PA facility to Skjodt-Barrett for $2 million.Sunopta Inc - anticipate discontinuation of contract manufacturing pouched baby food products to be profit neutral.Sunopta Inc - Sunopta will continue to produce aseptic beverages from its Allentown, PA facility, which were not part of sale.
June 21 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group Llc::Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017.Oaktree Capital Group Llc - on May 12, 2017, funds managed by Oaktree acquired 1.4 million common shares in aggregate at a price of US$8.00 per share.Oaktree Capital Group Llc- funds managed by Oaktree beneficially own about 16.16 percent of outstanding common shares of SunOpta on partially diluted basis.
May 10 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations.Q1 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations.Q1 revenue $330 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sunopta Inc - on track with value creation plan.Sunopta Inc - is targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity-driven annualized enhancements of EBITDA, to be implemented over 2017 and 2018.Sunopta Inc - plans increased investment in capital upgrades at several manufacturing facilities to enhance food safety and manufacturing efficiencies.Sunopta Inc - expects to use cash to fund working capital in Q2 due primarily to timing of fruit harvest.
May 8 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc :Sunopta announces oaktree permitted to acquire additional common shares.Says maximum number that oaktree may acquire is lesser of 5,125,036 common shares of sunopta.Sunopta - agreed to waive standstill provision to permit oaktree capital management, l.p. To buy additional shares of sunopta on or before may 6, 2020.Sunopta - maximum number that oaktree may acquire is also the number that would ensure that oaktree's ownership does not exceed 19.99% of common shares currently outstanding.Sunopta - as condition to co's consent, oaktree agreed to make share purchases only through open market purchases on nasdaq, tsx within next 3 years.Sunopta inc - oaktree has agreed to an amendment to voting trust agreement entered into in connection with issuance of preferred stock.
SunOpta Inc : SunOpta announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results . Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.08 . Q4 loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations . Q4 revenue $297.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $335 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . SunOpta inc- "Q4 results were below our expectations" . SunOpta inc says on February 6, 2017, company announced appointment of David Colo as president and chief executive officer . SunOpta - "Q4 results were below our expectations," driven by exit of non-core business lines, impairment charges, sales softness in beverage and fruit . SunOpta Inc - currently targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity driven annualized EBITDA enhancements . SunOpta Inc says during 2017, company anticipates incurring non-structural third-party consulting support, severance, and recruiting costs . SunOpta - targeting implementation of $30 million of productivity driven annualized EBITDA enhancements to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months . Says "taking aggressive action to improve our operating performance and deliver improved results in 2017 and beyond" . SunOpta Inc - currently targeting implementation of $20 million of working capital efficiencies to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months . SunOpta Inc - targeting implementation of $20 million of working capital efficiencies to be implemented over coming 12 to 18 months.
SunOpta Inc : SunOpta Inc - Hendrik Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of company resigned from his position as CEO - sec filing . SunOpta Inc- Katrina L. Houde, a member of board, began serving as company s interim CEO on November 11, 2016 . SunOpta Inc- Alan Murray, chairman of board resigned from his position as chairman of board and as a member of board on November 9, 2016 . SunOpta Inc- Houde will serve as interim CEO until board s election of a new, permanent CEO .SunOpta Inc- Dean Hollis appointed as chairman of board.
