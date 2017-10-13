Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp ::SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS.‍PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL WILL BE FUNDED BY DRAWING ON SUPERIOR'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE FROM LANXESS CORPORATION​.

Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019.Superior Plus Corp - ‍additional notes will form a single series with previously issued notes​.Superior Plus Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell an additional cdn $150 million principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due February 27, 2024.Superior Plus Corp - ‍unit to issue notes under indenture pursuant to which Superior LP previously issued CDN $250 million of notes on February 27, 2017​.

Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance.Superior Plus Corp - expected annual synergies of at least $20 million confirmed.Superior Plus Corp - ‍maintaining its 2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75​.Superior Plus Corp - ‍2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75 does not include any of anticipated synergies from transaction​.

Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S..Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S..Superior Plus Corp - deal for ‍approximately US $38.0 million​.Superior Plus Corp - purchase price will be funded by drawing on Superior's existing credit facility.Superior Plus Corp - co expected to add approximately 12.5 million gallons of retail propane sales to Superior's energy distribution operations in U.S..

Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus Corp announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly ‍revenue $474.9 million versus $448.1​ million.Qtrly loss per share $0.01.Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75.

Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane.

Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane

July 5 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp -:Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S..Superior Plus Corp - ‍purchase price of approximately us $31.5 million​.Superior Plus Corp says purchase price will be funded by drawing on superior's existing credit facility.Acquisition of assets of yankee and virginia is expected to be immediately accretive to superior.

Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34

May 2 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp -:Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results.Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77.Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75.Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34.Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million.

Superior Plus Corp reports qtrly revenue $583.1 million

Superior Plus Corp : Superior Plus Corp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results . Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.45 to $1.75 . Superior Plus Corp says Q4 adjusted operating cash flow per share $0.48 . Qtrly revenue $583.1 million versus $546 million .Superior Plus Corp says Q4 net loss from continuing operations per share $0.19.

