Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

SPB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$12.88
Open
$12.90
Day's High
$13.03
Day's Low
$12.85
Volume
207,122
Avg. Vol
262,884
52-wk High
$13.34
52-wk Low
$10.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 09:20am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp ::SUPERIOR PLUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE, INC. EXPANDING ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS.‍PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL WILL BE FUNDED BY DRAWING ON SUPERIOR'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY​.‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF INTERNATIONAL DIOXCIDE FROM LANXESS CORPORATION​.  Full Article

Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 05:27pm EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019.Superior Plus Corp - ‍additional notes will form a single series with previously issued notes​.Superior Plus Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell an additional cdn $150 million principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due February 27, 2024.Superior Plus Corp - ‍unit to issue notes under indenture pursuant to which Superior LP previously issued CDN $250 million of notes on February 27, 2017​.  Full Article

Superior Plus announces closing of Canwest Propane acquisition
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 04:39pm EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces closing of canwest propane acquisition following receipt of competition bureau clearance.Superior Plus Corp - expected annual synergies of at least $20 million confirmed.Superior Plus Corp - ‍maintaining its 2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75​.Superior Plus Corp - ‍2017 AOCF per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.75 does not include any of anticipated synergies from transaction​.  Full Article

Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 07:33am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S..Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of R.W. Earhart expanding its propane distribution business in the U.S..Superior Plus Corp - deal for ‍approximately US $38.0 million​.Superior Plus Corp - purchase price will be funded by drawing on Superior's existing credit facility.Superior Plus Corp - co expected to add approximately 12.5 million gallons of retail propane sales to Superior's energy distribution operations in U.S..  Full Article

Superior Plus qtrly loss per share $0.01
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:12pm EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus Corp announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly ‍revenue $474.9 million versus $448.1​ million.Qtrly loss per share $0.01.Superior Plus Corp - Superior's 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.75.  Full Article

Superior Plus announces completion of acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 03:11pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp :Superior Plus announces completion of the acquisition of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane.  Full Article

Superior Plus to acquire assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 05:35pm EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp -:Superior Plus announces acquisition of assets of Yankee Propane and Virginia Propane expanding its footprint in the northeast U.S..Superior Plus Corp - ‍purchase price of approximately us $31.5 million​.Superior Plus Corp says purchase price will be funded by drawing on superior's existing credit facility.Acquisition of assets of yankee and virginia is expected to be immediately accretive to superior.  Full Article

Superior Plus Corp reports Q1 net earnings per $0.34
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 08:23am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp -:Superior Plus Corp announces strong 2017 first quarter results.Superior Plus Corp - qtrly adjusted operating cash flow per share before transaction and other costs of $0.77.Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of aocf per share has been updated to $1.50 to $1.75.Superior Plus Corp qtrly net earnings per share, diluted $0.34.Qtrly revenue $675.7 million versus $563.5 million.  Full Article

Superior Plus Corp reports qtrly revenue $583.1 million
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 07:37pm EST 

Superior Plus Corp : Superior Plus Corp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results . Superior Plus Corp - 2017 financial outlook of AOCF per share has been confirmed at $1.45 to $1.75 . Superior Plus Corp says Q4 adjusted operating cash flow per share $0.48 . Qtrly revenue $583.1 million versus $546 million .Superior Plus Corp says Q4 net loss from continuing operations per share $0.19.  Full Article

