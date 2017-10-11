Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spartan Energy raises 2017 production guidance to 22,000 boe/d from 21,600 boe/d ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp :Spartan Energy Corp Announces third quarter operations update and revised 2017 capital and production guidance.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍reducing 2017 drilling and maintenance capital from $145 million to $140 million​.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍revising annual production guidance upward from 21,600 boe/d to 22,000 boe/d​.Spartan Energy - ‍ anticipates co will generate total excess cash flow of $40 to $45 million in 2017, representing payout ratio of about 76 to 78 percent​.Spartan Energy - ‍sees average annual production per share growth 16% in 2017 over 2016 while spending about 76% - 78% of forecasted 2017 cash flow​.Spartan Energy Corp - ‍intend to invest an additional $8 million in waterflood projects in Q4​.

Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp :Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results.Increasing 2017 annual production guidance to 21,600 boe/d from 21,080 boe/d, representing annual production per share growth of 14%..Maintaining 2017 drilling and maintenance capital budget of $145 million.Spartan Energy Corp qtrly ffo $0.26.Qtrly average production of 22,061 boe/d, comprised of 92% oil and liquids, representing an increase of 143%.Production costs in quarter were $18.47 per boe, up from $17.56 in Q1 of 2017.

Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.09

May 10 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp :Spartan energy corp. Announces first quarter financial and operating results, highlighted by record quarterly production of 21,455 boe/d.Spartan energy - current 2017 budget is designed to deliver 11% per share production growth while generating approximately $42 million of excess cash flow.Spartan energy - production early in q2 has continued to exceed budget.Spartan energy - intend to revisit 2017 guidance following completion of spring break-up conditions.Qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.09.

Spartan Energy qtrly adjusted FFO $0.08

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results . Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly average daily production 15,750 boe/d versus 9,319 boe/d . Spartan Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds flow from operations $0.08 . Spartan Energy Corp- is on track to meet or exceed 2017 annual average production guidance of 21,080 boe/d, representing 11% annual per share growth .Spartan Energy Corp - anticipate free cash flow (in excess of forecast drilling and maintenance capital) of approximately $42 million in 2017.

Spartan Energy announces 2016 year-end reserves

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy - 3 rigs operating on southeast saskatchewan assets and an additional rig drilling 14 well viking program in West Central Saskatchewan . Spartan Energy - conditions remain "favourable" in field and anticipate q1 program will be completed as budgeted prior to onset of spring break-up .Spartan Energy Corp says PDP reserves increased by 303% to 44.3 mmboe in 2016.

Spartan Energy says board approved $145 mln capital budget for 2017

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil acquisition, 2017 corporate budget and increase in borrowing base to $350 million . Board of directors has approved a $145 million capital budget for 2017 .2017 budget is expected to be fully funded by internally generated cash flow.

Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in Southeast Saskatchewan and $505 million equity financings . Spartan Energy Corp says deal for $700 million . Spartan Energy says deal to be funded through spartan's pro forma credit facility and through committed concurrent equity financings totalling $505 million . Spartan Energy Corp says following completion of acquisition, Spartan will control approximately 376,000 net acres of land in Southeast Saskatchewan .Spartan Energy Corp says increased its 2016 exit production guidance from 13,500 boe/d to 20,800 boe/d.

Spartan Energy posts Q3 average production 12,429 boe/d, up 55 pct

Spartan Energy Corp : Spartan Energy Corp announces third quarter financial and operating results . In Q3 achieved average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over Q3 . Qtrly average production of 12,429 boe/d (91% oil and liquids), representing a 55% percent increase over q3 of 2015 . Revising our 2016 exit guidance from 12,500 boe/d to 13,500 boe/d . Revising 2016 average production guidance from 10,700 boe/d to 11,200 boe/d . Reducing 2016 capital expenditure budget from $68 million to $66 million .Moving into 2017, intend to deliver 10 to 15 percent organic production growth within cash flow.

Spartan Energy qtrly loss per share $0.02

Spartan Energy Corp : Qtrly average production of 9,080 BOE/D, comprised of 94% oil and liquids, a 4 % increase over Q2 of 2015 . Qtrly funds flow from operations per share was $0.05 . Unable to provide forward looking guidance other than what has previously been disclosed .Qtrly loss per share $0.02.

Spartan Energy says announces southeast Saskatchewan light oil acquisition

Spartan Energy Corp Sees 2016 Year : Agreement on a "bought-deal" basis with underwriters for an offering of 22,100,000 shares at a price of $3.18 per share . Board approved 2016 capital budget of $68 million, expected to be about cash flow neutral . Anticipate spending level will yield average production of about 10,700 boe/d and exit production of about 12,500 boe/d for 2016 . Spartan energy corp. Announces southeast saskatchewan light oil acquisition, $70 million bought deal equity financing and updated 2016 capital budget . Sees 2016 annual production 10,700 boe/d .End net debt $58 million.