Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Super Group raises 500 mln rand via placing

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SUPER GROUP LTD ::RESULTS OF THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES .‍RAISED AN AMOUNT OF R500M THROUGH PLACEMENT OF 12,422,360 SUPER GROUP ORDINARY SHARES, AT A PRICE OF R40.25 PER SHARE​.‍BOOK WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THIS LEVEL​.PRICE A 3.2 PCT DISCOUNT TO CLOSING PRICE ON 12 OCTOBER, 4.1 PCT DISCOUNT TO 30-DAY VOLUME AVERAGE PRICE TO SAME DATE​.

Super Group ‍announces accelerated bookbuild offering of up to 500 mln rand

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Super Group Ltd ::BLOCK TRADE - SUPER GROUP LTD: ‍ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF UP TO R500 MILLION​.: ‍INVESTEC BANK LIMITED IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER​.BLOCK TRADE : SUPER GROUP - ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO PARTLY FUND DEALS COMPLETED SINCE 30 JUNE YEAR END WHICH HAVE RESULTED IN GROSS CASH OUTFLOW OF ABOUT R968 MILLION​.

Super Group says FY HEPS down 3.9 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Super Group Limited ::FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.1 pct TO R29.9 BILLION (JUNE 2016: R25.9 BILLION).FY EBITA WAS UP BY 10.1 pct TO R2 292.4 MILLION.FY OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 8.4 pct TO R2 116.1 MILLION (JUNE 2016: R1 952.0 MILLION).FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY 8.2 pct TO R1 836.1 MILLION (JUNE 2016: R1 697.3 MILLION).FY HEPS DECREASED BY 3.9 pct TO 285.0 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 296.6 CENTS).SUPER GROUP'S NET DEBT POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2017 INCREASED BY 56.2 pct OR R1 117.0 MILLION TO R3 105.7 MILLION.FY OPERATING CASH FLOW INCREASED BY 17.3 pct FOR YEAR TO R3 111.4 MILLION (JUNE 2016: R2 651.5 MILLION).

Super says S&P reaffirms rating of Super Group

Super Group Ltd :Standard & Poor's reaffirms rating of Super Group as 'ZAA+' South Africa long-term national scale rating and maintains a 'ZAA-1' short-term rating.

Super Group says HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 3.2 pct

Super Group Limited : Six month revenue 15.1 pct to r14,1 billion . Six-Month core heps 164 cents, +3.2 pct . Six-Month cash generated from operations r1,6 billion, +11.3 pct . Nav per share (since 30 june 2016) 2 217 cents, +0.9 pct . Germany has an election this year and outlook remains uncertain and potentially complicated by need to derive brexit solutions . Super group - brexit vote has slightly reduced uk growth prospects and increased volatility . Group is, however, cautiously optimistic regarding growth prospects across its businesses. .No interim dividend for period ended 31 december 2016 has been declared..

Super Group buys UK rental fleet provider Motiva

Super Group Ltd : Acquisition of Motiva by SG Fleet Group . Purchase price of acquisition is 12.4 million stg .Anticipated 3.5 pct cash EPS accretion in first full year of ownership.

Super Group says full-year oper profit up 30 pct

Super Group Ltd : Operating profit up 30.0 pct r2,0 billion . FY HEPS up 10.4 pct 293 cents . South african market conditions are expected to remain challenging and competitive with various industries remaining under pressure . Developments regarding brexit in terms of timing and renegotiation of trade contracts will be monitored closely by group, but it is not expected to have a major negative impact .No final dividend for year ended 30 june 2016 was declared.

Super Group announce acquisition of Fleet Hire

Super Group Ltd : Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group . Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet management services . Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg . SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through debt . Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth platform in UK market . Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years . Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times normalised EBITDA .Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and cash on hand 5.8 mln stg.