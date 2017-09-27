Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)
261.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
14.30 (+5.79%)
247.00
248.00
261.30
246.10
6,079,745
1,560,109
385.36
218.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spire Healthcare names Justin Ash as its new CEO
Sept 27 (Reuters) - SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Spire Healthcare updates on Ian Paterson settlement agreement
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire Healthcare reports H1 revenue 481.0 mln pounds vs 469.5 mln pounds
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire Healthcare says executive chairman Watts diagnosed with a medical condition
June 13 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire healthcare sees in-line core earnings
Spire Healthcare Group Plc
Spire Healthcare Group Plc proposes final dividend
Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Proposes final dividend of 2.4p per share payable on 28 June 2016 (2014: 1.8p). Full Article
Spire Healthcare Group Plc says CEO Rob Roger to step down - Reuters News
Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately financed property business.Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company until 30 June 2016.Garry Watts, company's chairman, has agreed to resume his previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to 2014).Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period of up to 12 months from rRob's departure.Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief operating officer, will join board as an executive director with effect from 1 July 2016. Full Article
Spire Healthcare Group plc reiterates FY 2015 revenue guidance
Spire Healthcare Group plc:Reiterates guidance in Nov. 12, 2015 trading update that: ·Full year revenues for Spire Healthcare's FY 2015 are in range of £882 million to £888 million. Full Article
Mediclinic approaches Spire about takeover: source
LONDON South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International has approached Spire Healthcare about a deal to take full control of Britain's second-largest healthcare company, according to a person familiar with the matter.