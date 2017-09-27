Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC ::APPOINTMENT OF CEO.‍JUSTIN ASH AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.ASH WILL TAKE UP HIS DUTIES ON 30 OCTOBER 2017​.‍SIMON GORDON WILL CONTINUE AS INTERIM CEO UNTIL 30 OCTOBER, AFTER WHICH HE WILL REVERT TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ROLE​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc ::SPIRE HEALTHCARE - C‍ONFIRM COURT ORDER PUTTING AGREEMENT REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO RELATING TO ACTIONS OF IAN PATERSON​ INTO EFFECT APPROVED.SPIRE HEALTHCARE - APPROVED ORDER BRINGS TO CONCLUSION ALL CURRENT AND KNOWN CLAIMS FROM PATIENTS AGAINST SPIRE HEALTHCARE AND CO-DEFENDANTS.APPROVED ORDER WILL RESULT IN ESTABLISHMENT OF IAN PATERSON COMPENSATION FUND.SPIRE HEALTHCARE - FUND WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE TO COMPENSATE ANY FURTHER PATIENTS WHO NOTIFY A CLAIM PRIOR TO 30 OCTOBER 2018.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc :Revenue for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 481.0 million pounds versus 469.5 million pounds.Profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 8.9 million pounds versus 35.7 million pounds.H1 profit after tax ‍8.9​ million pounds versus 35.7 million pounds a year ago.Adjusted profit after tax for 6 months ended 30 June 2017 34.7 million pounds versus 38.2 million pounds.Expects H2 2017 revenues to be flat on H2 2016 numbers.Expects EBITDA margin for FY 2017 to be up to 0.7% lower than previously guided margin of 16.8%.

June 13 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc : :‍that Garry Watts, current executive chairman, has been diagnosed with a medical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.As a result watts he may need some short periods out of business over next several months​.Spire Healthcare - ‍while watts will remain active and engaged in company's activities, he has indicated to board his decision to revert to his previous role as non-executive chairman.‍appointment of Simon Gordon, Spire's current chief financial officer, as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect​.‍post of chief financial officer, also on an interim basis, will be taken by Andrew Goldsmith, who is currently spire's head of finance​.‍formal process is underway to identify and appoint a permanent chief executive officer. Process is expected to include candidates from both inside and outside group​.

Spire Healthcare Group Plc : FY revenue 926.4 million stg versus 884.8 million stg year ago . FY profit after tax 53.6 million stg versus 60.0 million stg . A final dividend of 2.5 pence per ordinary share will be proposed at company's annual general meeting on May 26, 2017 . We expect modest sales growth for financial year 2017 at a slightly reduced margin, to give an EBITDA in line with 2016 .We expect group to return to mid to high single digit EBITDA growth from financial year 2018 onwards.

Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Proposes final dividend of 2.4p per share payable on 28 June 2016 (2014: 1.8p).

Spire Healthcare Group Plc:Rob Roger has informed board of his intention to leave Spire in order to take up a role as CEO of a large privately financed property business.Rob will remain as chief executive officer of company until 30 June 2016.Garry Watts, company's chairman, has agreed to resume his previous role as executive Chairman (a role he held from 2011 to 2014).Garry will assume this role immediately and for a period of up to 12 months from rRob's departure.Andrew White, who joined Spire in november 2015 as chief operating officer, will join board as an executive director with effect from 1 July 2016.

Spire Healthcare Group plc:Reiterates guidance in Nov. 12, 2015 trading update that: ·Full year revenues for Spire Healthcare's FY 2015 are in range of £882 million to £888 million.