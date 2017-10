Spie SA (SPIE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spie and Janssen Biologics sign a European partnership

Sept 18 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::SPIE AND JANSSEN BIOLOGICS SIGN A EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP.

Siemens enters into partnership with Spie

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SIEMENS AND SPIE‍​.SAYS SIEMENS ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH SPIE TO CREATE AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE‍​.

Spie awarded building services contract for Heathrow Airport

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::‍SPIE AWARDED BUILDING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR HEATHROW AIRPORT’S, TERMINAL 3 HOLD BAGGAGE SCREENING ROOM​.THE CONTRACT, VALUED AT £745,000, WILL BE COMPLETED IN OCTOBER 2017.

FFP buys 5.2 pct stake in SPIE

Sept 6 (Reuters) - FFP SA ::BUYS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN SPIE << >>‍​.CLAYAX HAS UNDERTAKEN NOT TO SELL ANY SPIE SHARE AT A PRICE LOWER TO THE TRANSACTION PRICE FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BLOCK TRADE.FFP ACQUIRES 8 MILLION SHARES OF SPIE FROM CLAYAX FOR € 189 MILLION‍​.FFP HAS EQUALLY UNDERTAKEN NOT TO SELL ANY SPIE SHARE FOR A PERIOD OF 60 DAYS.FFP WILL SEEK TO BE REPRESENTED ON THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY.

Spie supplies half of Hanover Trade Fair halls with electricity‍​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::SPIE SUPPLIES HALF OF HANOVER TRADE FAIR HALLS WITH ELECTRICITY‍​.FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEUTSCHE MESSE AG.

Spie slightly revises FY 2017 outlook

July 28 (Reuters) - SPIE SA :H1 EBITA EUR 145.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED.FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED: REVENUE ACQUIRED IN 2017 THROUGH BOLT-ON M&A: €270M TO €300M ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS.H1 REVENUE EUR 2.76‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.39 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 34.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED: EXCLUDING SAG’S GAS & OFFSHORE ACTIVITIES, AND OTHER DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES: GROUP REVENUE TO GROW BY 23% TO 25% AT CONSTANT FX.FY OUTLOOK: EXCLUDING SAG’S GAS & OFFSHORE ACTIVITIES, AND OTHER DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES: GROUP EBITA MARGIN BETWEEN 6.3% AND 6.5%, SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS EXPECTATION.FY OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED: CASH CONVERSION EXPECTED AT C.100%.FY OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED: ADJUSTED1 EPS TO GROW STRONGLY, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.H1 GROUP MARGIN WAS LOWER THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR, MAINLY DUE TO AN UNDERPERFORMANCE IN THE UK.WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT SPIE WILL DELIVER ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG EBITA GROWTH IN 2017.THE DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO WILL REMAIN AT C.40% OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP..SPIE WILL PAY AN INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF €0.16 (30% OF THE APPROVED DIVIDEND FOR 2016) IN SEPTEMBER 2017.

Spie H1 EBITA stable at EUR 145.5 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - SPIE SA :H1 EBITA EUR 145.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 2.76 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.39 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 34.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK SLIGHTLY REVISED.REVENUE ACQUIRED IN 2017 THROUGH BOLT-ON M&A: €270M TO €300M ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS.FY CASH CONVERSION EXPECTED AT C.100%.FY ADJUSTED1 EPS TO GROW STRONGLY, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.EXCLUDING SAG’S GAS & OFFSHORE ACTIVITIES, AND OTHER DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES: GROUP FY REVENUE TO GROW BY 23% TO 25% AT CONSTANT FX.EXCLUDING SAG’S GAS & OFFSHORE ACTIVITIES, AND OTHER DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES: GROUP FY EBITA MARGIN BETWEEN 6.3% AND 6.5%, SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS EXPECTATION.

Spie and Deka extend their partnership‍​

July 26 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::SPIE AND DEKA EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP‍​.FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT SIGNED FOR 26 PROPERTIES IN GERMANY.

Spie ‍acquires Probia Ingénierie​ in France

July 21 (Reuters) - SPIE SA :‍ACQUIRES PROBIA INGÉNIERIE​ IN FRANCE.

Spie announces £8 million contract with Kier Construction for mechanical and electrical works in Kilmarnock

July 19 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::AWARDED BY KIER CONSTRUCTION £8 MILLION CONTRACT FOR MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL WORKS AT EAST AYRSHIRE COUNCIL’S NEW WILLIAM MCLLVANNEY CAMPUS IN KILMARNOCK.