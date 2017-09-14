Edition:
Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

145.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs145.10
Open
Rs145.85
Day's High
Rs146.55
Day's Low
Rs145.20
Volume
611,166
Avg. Vol
3,099,029
52-wk High
Rs151.80
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spicejet deposits 2.50 bln rupees with registrar general of Delhi HC
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 08:07am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :Says deposited 2.50 billion rupees with registrar general of high court of Delhi on September 14, 2017.  Full Article

India's Spicejet June-qtr profit up about 18 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:03am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.75 billion rupees versus profit of 1.49 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 18.89 billion rupees versus 15.44 billion rupees last year.Plans to add around six Boeing 737 next generation aircraft during Q3 and Q4; expand bombardier fleet by adding two more Q400S.  Full Article

SpiceJet also in race to buy Air India - BTVI citing sources
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 04:53am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - :SpiceJet also in the race to buy Air India - BTVI, citing sources.  Full Article

Bombardier signs LOI with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 05:37am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc ::Bombardier signs a letter of intent with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft.Bombardier - based on Q400 turboprop list price, an order could be valued at up to us $ 1.7 billion.Bombardier - LOI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft.Bombardier - Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft.  Full Article

SpiceJet launches new retail venture, Spicestyle
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 03:08am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :Says SpiceJet launches its new retail venture, Spicestyle.  Full Article

SpiceJet and Lufthansa Systems to offer in-flight entertainment and e-commerce
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 01:35am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd :Says SpiceJet joins hands with Lufthansa Systems to offer in-flight entertainment and e-commerce.  Full Article

Boeing close to $10.1 bln order from India's Spicejet- Bloomberg, citing sources
Thursday, 5 Jan 2017 07:02pm EST 

: Boeing close to $10.1 billion order from India's Spicejet- Bloomberg, Citing sources .Spicejet poised to order at least 92 Boeing 737 Jetliners- Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

Spicejet Ltd Sept-qtr profit rises
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 04:52am EST 

Spicejet Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 589.2 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 13.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 290.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.29 billion rupees.  Full Article

SpiceJet says Delhi High Court passed order directing respondents to deposit 5.79 bln rupees
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 09:26am EDT 

SpiceJet Ltd : Delhi High Court passed order on July 29 directing respondents to deposit 5.79 billion rupees with registrar general, High Court of Delhi . Preferred appeal in matter; court directed the same to be listed on August 8 for hearing appeal .  Full Article

