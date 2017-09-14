Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spicejet deposits 2.50 bln rupees with registrar general of Delhi HC

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :Says deposited 2.50 billion rupees with registrar general of high court of Delhi on September 14, 2017.

India's Spicejet June-qtr profit up about 18 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.75 billion rupees versus profit of 1.49 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 18.89 billion rupees versus 15.44 billion rupees last year.Plans to add around six Boeing 737 next generation aircraft during Q3 and Q4; expand bombardier fleet by adding two more Q400S.

SpiceJet also in race to buy Air India - BTVI citing sources

June 29 (Reuters) - :SpiceJet also in the race to buy Air India - BTVI, citing sources.

Bombardier signs LOI with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft

June 20 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc ::Bombardier signs a letter of intent with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft.Bombardier - based on Q400 turboprop list price, an order could be valued at up to us $ 1.7 billion.Bombardier - LOI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft.Bombardier - Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft.

SpiceJet launches new retail venture, Spicestyle

June 13 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd :Says SpiceJet launches its new retail venture, Spicestyle.

SpiceJet and Lufthansa Systems to offer in-flight entertainment and e-commerce

April 20 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd :Says SpiceJet joins hands with Lufthansa Systems to offer in-flight entertainment and e-commerce.

Boeing close to $10.1 bln order from India's Spicejet- Bloomberg, citing sources

: Boeing close to $10.1 billion order from India's Spicejet- Bloomberg, Citing sources .Spicejet poised to order at least 92 Boeing 737 Jetliners- Bloomberg, citing sources.

Spicejet Ltd Sept-qtr profit rises

Spicejet Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 589.2 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 13.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 290.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.29 billion rupees.

SpiceJet says Delhi High Court passed order directing respondents to deposit 5.79 bln rupees

SpiceJet Ltd : Delhi High Court passed order on July 29 directing respondents to deposit 5.79 billion rupees with registrar general, High Court of Delhi . Preferred appeal in matter; court directed the same to be listed on August 8 for hearing appeal .