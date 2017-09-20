SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal says Competition Commission recommends approval of Spar Group, Fifth Season Investments 126 merger

Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::S.AFRICA'S COMPETITION COMMISSION RECOMMENDS SPAR GROUP, FIFTH SEASON INVESTMENTS 126 MERGER DEAL BE APPROVED WITHOUT CONDITIONS.

Spar Group says interim HEPS down 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents

May 31 (Reuters) - The Spar Group Limited ::Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​.Turnover for six months to march 31 up 12.6 pct.Spar group ltd - ‍hy headline earnings per share declined marginally by 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents​.Hy profit before tax was up 7.8 pct to r1.2 billion (2016: r1.1 billion).Hy reported turnover of spar group was up 12.6 pct to r47.4 billion.Spar group ltd - ‍bwg group's economic growth outlook is cautious, largely influenced by brexit uncertainties​.Hy group's gross margin increased to 9.6 pct (2016: 8.7 pct).‍In South Africa, "tough trading environment is likely to persist for balance of year, particularly with political uncertainty".

Spar Group 13-week sales rise 16.9 pct

The Spar Group Ltd : Trading update: 13 weeks to Dec. 31, 2016 . Increased sales by 16.9 pct from R21.9 billion to R25.6 billion for 13-week trading quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Group sales in South Africa increased by 5.8 pct, which were adversely impacted by a slow-down in building materials business .SPAR retail sales grew by 6.1 pct with sales in comparable stores up by 5.2 pct.

Spar Group says 2009's BBBEE deal matured Aug. 19

SPAR Group Ltd : The unwind of SPAR’s 2009 black economic empowerment transaction . BBBEE transaction matured on August 19 2016 . Trusts have sold approximately 7.4 mln SPAR ordinary shares, on behalf of those beneficiaries who elected to sell their SPAR ordinary shares for cash .BBBEE transaction realised gross value of c.1.5 bln rand for approximately 16,000 participants.

Spar Group first-half HEPS rises 5.4 pct

Spar Group Ltd : Turnover up 16.7 pct in the six months ended March 31 . Reported turnover of spar group rose 16.7 pct to R42.1 billion (H1 2015: R36.0 billion) . Headline earnings per share rose 5.4 pct to 480.0 cents (H1 2015: 455.5 cents) . Normalised headline earnings per share up 17.2 pct over six months period . Interim dividend of 255 cents per share .Agreed to acquire remaining 20 pct shareholding in BWG Group from minorities at specified future dates and in accordance with a determined valuation model.