Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPRC.NS)

India's Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr loss widens

May 5 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd :March quarter loss 322.7 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 453.4 million rupees.Says approved allotment of warrants worth inr 5 billion.Net loss in March quarter last year was 95.8 million rupees as per Ind-As; total revenue was 434.9 million rupees.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Dec quarter loss widens

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 663.3 million rupees . Says accepted resignation of Sudhir Valia as CFO . Dec quarter total income from operations 230.5 million rupees . Says appointed Chetan Rajpara as CFO . Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 410.2 million rupees; total income from operations was 335.5 million rupees .Says Valia to continue as non-executive director.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research gets complete response letter from FDA for Xelpros

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : Update on Xelpros (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) NDA . Says co got complete response letter from FDA for Xelpros . Says CRL references recent FDA inspection at Sun Pharma Industries' halol unit . No requirement of additional data from the USFDA on CRL .Says CRL indicates satisfactory resolutions of deficiencies identified during inspection is needed for approval of Xelpros.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research posts Sept-qtr profit

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 147.4 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 948.9 million rupees .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 177.4 million rupees; total income from operations was 431.2 million rupees.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research June-qtr loss widens

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : June-quarter net loss 364.1 million rupees versus loss of 16.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 214.8 million rupees versus 434.4 million rupees last year .

Sun Pharma and Almirall signs license deal for Psoriasis treatment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : Almirall and Sun Pharma enter into a license agreement for Tildrakizumab in Europe for Psoriasis . To receive development & regulatory milestone payments, royalties, the terms of which are confidential .

Almirall signs license deal with Sun Pharma for psoriasis treatment

Almirall SA : Says enters into a license agreement with Sun Pharma Industries for tildrakizumab in Europe for psoriasis . Says to pay Sun Pharma an initial upfront payment of $50 million . Says Sun Pharma will be eligible to get milestone payments, sales milestone payments and royalties on net sales .Says phase-3 studies of tildrakizumab have recently been completed.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research March-qtr net loss widens

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd : March quarter net loss 95.8 million rupees versus loss of 94 million rupees . March quarter total income from operations 411.7 million rupees versus 427 million rupees .