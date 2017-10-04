Edition:
Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

SPRGn.DE on Xetra

58.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.32 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
€57.78
Open
€58.01
Day's High
€58.32
Day's Low
€57.76
Volume
152,275
Avg. Vol
161,024
52-wk High
€58.32
52-wk Low
€39.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 09:44am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - AXEL SPRINGER SE ::UNIT IMMOWEB S.A. AND REAL WEB S.A HAVE ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES IN REAL ESTATE MEDIA S.A.  Full Article

General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:02pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. ANNOUNCES SALE OF ABOUT 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE.  Full Article

Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 01:41pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bookrunner: :Axel Springer SE : Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing the transaction; books are covered at that level.  Full Article

Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 12:12pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::AXEL SPRINGER SE: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME; BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE.  Full Article

General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 11:33am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BOOKRUNNER SAYS GENERAL ATLANTIC COÖPERATIEF U.A. LAUNCHES PLACEMENT OF APPROX. 2.23 MILLION SHARES IN AXEL SPRINGER SE.  Full Article

Books for Axel Springer placing to close at 630 pm London time -bookrunner‍​
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 12:27pm EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se : Bookrunner::Says orders not at 54.90 euros risk missing the transaction‍​.Says books expected to close at 6:30pm UK time ‍.  Full Article

Axel Springer to not receive proceeds from General Atlantic stake sale -bookrunner
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 12:22pm EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se : Bookrunner::Co will not receive any proceeds from general atlantic's placement of about 2.25 million shares.  Full Article

Axel Springer investor General Atlantic to place 2.1 pct stake in firm-bookrunner
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 12:02pm EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se : Bookrunner::Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million.General Atlantic is the seller, and this represents half of their stake, there will be a 60 day lock up.Books are now open.Price guidance of 54.75 euros to market (1.7 pct to market).Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole bookrunner.  Full Article

Books for Axel Springer placing covered, books to close shortly -bookrunner
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 10:13am EDT 

June 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se : Bookrunner::Books are covered, pricing guidance to come‍​.Books expected to close at short notice.  Full Article

Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 06:47am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Axel Springer :Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin.  Full Article

Axel Springer SE News

BRIEF-Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu

* UNIT IMMOWEB S.A. AND REAL WEB S.A HAVE ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES IN REAL ESTATE MEDIA S.A Source text - http://bit.ly/2ypxp0I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

