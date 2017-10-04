Axel Springer SE (SPRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axel Springer: Immoweb and Real Web buy majority stake in Immotop.lu

Oct 4 (Reuters) - AXEL SPRINGER SE ::UNIT IMMOWEB S.A. AND REAL WEB S.A HAVE ACQUIRED 70% OF THE SHARES IN REAL ESTATE MEDIA S.A.

General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. announces sale of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE

Axel Springer: Bookrunner says orders not at 54.50 euros risk missing transaction

Bookrunner says book is covered on Axel Springer placing

General Atlantic Coöperatief U.A. launches placement of about 2.23 mln shares in Axel Springer SE - bookrunner

Books for Axel Springer placing to close at 630 pm London time -bookrunner‍​

Axel Springer to not receive proceeds from General Atlantic stake sale -bookrunner

Axel Springer investor General Atlantic to place 2.1 pct stake in firm-bookrunner

June 26 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se : Bookrunner::Secondary accelerated bookbuild of 2.25mm shares, or about 2.1 percent of the company, worth about $140 million.General Atlantic is the seller, and this represents half of their stake, there will be a 60 day lock up.Books are now open.Price guidance of 54.75 euros to market (1.7 pct to market).Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole bookrunner.

Books for Axel Springer placing covered, books to close shortly -bookrunner

Axel Springer sees more than 500 mln proceeds from Berlin real estate sale

May 10 (Reuters) - Axel Springer :Says expects significantly more than targeted 500 million euros from real estate sale in Berlin.