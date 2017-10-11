Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPRM.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Press Holdings posts FY net profit attributable of S$‍350.1 mln

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :FY operating revenue S$1.03‍​ billion versus S$1.12 billion.Declared final dividend of ‍9​ cents per share.Expected to incur retrenchment costs of approximately S$13 million in 1Q 2018‍​.FY net profit attributable to shareholders S$‍350.1 million versus S$265.3 million .

Singapore Press completes divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Limited :Completion of divestment of stakes in Mediacorp Press Ltd and Mediacorp TV Holdings Pte Ltd.

Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ::Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million.Transaction has no material impact on earnings per share for FY ending 31 Aug 2018.

Singapore Press Holdings says entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ::Entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Mediacorp.Agreement with Mediacorp in relation to proposed divestment of Sph's stakes in Mediacorp Press & Mediacorp Tv Holdings.Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on earnings per share of SPH for financial year ending 31 Aug 2017.SPH will sell to Mediacorp 19.3 million ordinary shares in MPL, for a consideration of S$9.4 million.Will sell to Mediacorp 18 million ordinary shares in MTV for a consideration of S$8.6 million.

Singapore Press Holdings says Chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO

July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :Appoints Ng Yat Chung as non-executive non-independent director for SPH REIT Management Pte.Says chan Heng Loon Alan is retiring as the CEO of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd.

Singapore Press Holdings says ‍SPH Interactive enters into joint venture with Chongqing Zhu Ba Jie Network ​

July 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :‍SPH Interactive entered into a joint venture with Chongqing Zhu Ba Jie Network Co​.Deal for consideration of S$2 million.Transaction is not expected to have material effect on net tangible assets or EPS of SPH Group for financial year ending 31 August 2017.

M1's shares fall 8.6 pct after biggest shareholders call off strategic review

July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore telecom firm M1's :Shares fall 8.6 percent after company's biggest shareholders call off strategic review of their stakes.

Singapore Press Holdings says qtrly net profit S$28.9 mln vs S$52.7 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd ::Qtrly net profit S$28.9 million versus S$52.7 million.Qtrly group operating revenue S$260 million versus S$291.6 million."Operating environment is expected to remain challenging in view of the continuing disruption of the media industry"."Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen but remain dependent on the degree of market balance between supply and demand".

Singapore Press Holdings says units won tender for 99-year lease of land at price of S$1.13 bln

June 21 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Limited :Successful Tender For Mixed Development At Upper Serangoon Road.Elara 1 Pte & Callisto 1 Pte received notification from Housing And Development Board that they won tender for 99-year land lease.Elara 1 Pte and Callisto 1 Pte are cos equally and ultimately owned by SPH and Kajima Development.Acquisition of land not expected to have any material financial effect on eps for most recently completed fy ended 31 august 2016.Elara 1 pte. Ltd and Callisto 1 Pte. Ltd won tender for 99-year lease of land at bid price of s$1.13 billion.

Singapore press updates on investment in an associated company

June 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd :Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000.Unit has today entered into and completed a shareholders' agreement with Recomn Technologies and Recomn Singapore ​.Transaction will not have a material effect on nta or eps of sph group for financial year ending 31 August 2017.