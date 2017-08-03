Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spirent HY operating profit of $11.3 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc ::H1 REVENUE 213.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 213.5 MILLION USD YEAR AGO.SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - HY OPERATING PROFIT $11.3 MILLION VERSUS $3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX $14.4 MILLION VERSUS $2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY REVENUE OF $213.6 MILLION VERSUS. $213.5 MILLION.HY BOOK TO BILL OF $93 MILLION VERSUS. $104 MILLION.HY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS UP 86 PER CENT TO 2.10 CENTS.HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.85 CENTS.BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED.SPIRENT- TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EXIT OF SOME NON-CORE PRODUCT LINES, IMPACT OF ETHERNET TESTING DELAYS IN US, EXPECT REVENUES FOR YEAR TO BE BROADLY FLAT.

Spirent Communications says Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman

May 19 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :Bill Thomas will become non-executive chairman of board with effect from 19 may 2017.

Spirent Communications reports Q1 revenue $106.4 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc ::Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to 106.4 million USD.Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year.Q1 revenue was up 4 per cent to $106.4 million and profit up $5.8 million to $7.6 million..Q1 order intake was broadly level in quarter compared to same period last year and reflects usual seasonality of business.Ongoing trends of strong demand for networks & security testing offset continuing decline of connected devices testing for smartphones.Q1 book to bill ratio for quarter was 85 (2016: 89).

Spirent Communications FY revenue falls 4 pct to $457.9 mln

Spirent Communications Plc : FY revenue fell 4 percent to 457.9 million usd . FY adjusted profit before tax $44.2 million versus $41.6 million year ago . FY adjusted operating profit $46.5 million versus $42.1 million year ago . FY total dividend per share 3.89 cents versus 3.89 cents year ago . FY adjusted basic eps 5.29 cents versus 5 cents year ago .Board confident to expect growth in 2017.

Spirent reports fall in H1 revenue, keeps FY 2016 outlook

Spirent Communications Plc : H1 revenue $213.5 mln versus $218.7 mln a year ago . Says first half of 2016, revenue was $213.5 million (first half 2015: $218.7 mln) . Says H1 adjusted operating profit was up 73 pct to $10.4 mln compared to $6.0 mln . Says outlook for full year 2016 remains unchanged . Announces its half year results for six months ended June 30 2016 . Says H1 reported operating profit was $3.1 mln(first half 2015: loss $2.2 mln) . Says H1 revenue in networks & applications rose by 6 pct compared to first half of 2015 .Says H1 basic earnings per share was 0.16 cents (first half 2015: basic loss per share 0.21 cents).

Spirent Communications Plc announces appointment of chief financial officer

Spirent Communications Plc:Announce the appointment of Paula Bell as Chief Financial Officer.Paula will join the Company's Board as an Executive Director on 5 September 2016.

Spirent Communications Plc Acquires Epitiro

Spirent Communications Plc:Says it has acquired Epitiro.