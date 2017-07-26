Edition:
United States

Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

SPTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

369.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.20 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs370.25
Open
Rs374.60
Day's High
Rs374.60
Day's Low
Rs367.50
Volume
12,020
Avg. Vol
55,397
52-wk High
Rs446.80
52-wk Low
Rs181.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Supreme Petrochem June-qtr profit less than halves
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 07:27am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Supreme Petrochem Ltd :June quarter PAT 103.1 million rupees versus 456.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 7.84 billion rupees versus 8.16 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 09:06am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Supreme Petrochem Ltd :March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 9.54 billion rupees versus 9.09 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share.  Full Article

Supreme Petrochem Ltd recommends interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 04:24am EDT 

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Recommended interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per share for financial year 2015-2016 (July 2015 - March 2016) on equity shares.  Full Article

Supreme Petrochem Ltd says Chennai plant ops disrupted due to floods
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 03:35pm EST 

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Disruption of operations of Chennai plant due to floods.Chennai plant has adequate insurance cover against natural calamities.Does not expect material loss of revenue as customers can be serviced from co's EPS plant.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Supreme Petrochem Ltd News

» More SPTL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials