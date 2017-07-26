Supreme Petrochem Ltd (SPTL.NS)

April 26 (Reuters) - Supreme Petrochem Ltd :March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 9.54 billion rupees versus 9.09 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended final dividend of INR 3.5 per share.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Recommended interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees per share for financial year 2015-2016 (July 2015 - March 2016) on equity shares.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd:Disruption of operations of Chennai plant due to floods.Chennai plant has adequate insurance cover against natural calamities.Does not expect material loss of revenue as customers can be serviced from co's EPS plant.